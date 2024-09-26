“One never knows what will happen on the day, so if they need me to kick I’ll be ready to do so.
“I’m not sure who will take over the kicking yet but we back that person 100%.
“Argentina is a phenomenal side and they have many players with an X-factor, and many of them come from a Sevens rugby background.
“Some of the guys who played last week also gave me advice, so I know what to expect this week.”
Arendse, on the brink of possibly winning his first Rugby Championship title, was thrilled about the possibility of adding this accolade to his Rugby World Cup winners medal.
“Personally, it would be special to win it for the first time and for us as a whole,” he said.
“We’ve been building towards achieving that, so it would be great.”
Boks wary of streetwise Pumas with all to play for in Mbombela finale
South Africa favourites to take the title
Image: Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images
It will be frenetically fast and furious in Saturday’s deal-clinching Castle Rugby Championship showdown between the Springboks and Argentina, says flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse.
He warned the Boks must stay switched on for the full 80 minutes if they want to subdue a streetwise Los Pumas outfit capable of delivering a pulverising knockout blow in Mbombela (5pm).
The Boks discovered how potent the Pumas are on attack when they were pipped 29-28 in Santiago del Estero last week.
Though pundits have labelled the Boks favourites to win the return in front of a capacity 43,000 crowd, Arendse said there is no complacency in the Bok ranks.
Argentina are hoping they can win the match with a bonus point and deny the Boks a point, which would see them claim the title for the first time.
The Boks enter the match with home ground advantage and their five-point buffer at the top of the standings places them in pole position.
“Argentina played well last week and we know they like to run with the ball, so we are expecting the same from them this weekend, and are up for it,” Arendse said.
“We want to rectify the things we did wrong last week and finish the competition on a winning note.”
Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe said: “Argentina have developed as a team over the years and this year they’ve shown the style of rugby they want to play.
“So it is going to be a huge challenge on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of confidence and excitement in their team, especially after beating Australia, New Zealand and us this season.
“We need to focus on ourselves and be ready for them because they can create something out of nothing.
“It’s a final this weekend and it is going to be a huge game.
“We may have played in a few finals but one can never bank on what happened in the past.
“This is going to be a big game against a determined team, so we must be at our best for the full 80 minutes.”
Kolbe said while the coaches still had to decide on their goal-kicking plans, he was ready to step up to the plate if the need arose.
“I’m comfortable kicking for goal,” he said.
“I’ve been working on it throughout the season and the kickers and Tony [Brown, Bok assistant coach] have been giving me tips.
Manie’s miss one of several Bok shortcomings, argues Rassie
