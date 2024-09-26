Rugby

Boks wary of streetwise Pumas with all to play for in Mbombela finale

South Africa favourites to take the title

26 September 2024 - 14:33
George Byron Rugby writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Springboks' Kurt-Lee Arendse during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on Saturday.
The Springboks' Kurt-Lee Arendse during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on Saturday.
Image: Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

It will be frenetically fast and furious in Saturday’s deal-clinching Castle Rugby Championship showdown between the Springboks and Argentina, says flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse.

He warned the Boks must stay switched on for the full 80 minutes if they want to subdue a streetwise Los Pumas outfit capable of delivering a pulverising knockout blow in Mbombela (5pm).

The Boks discovered how potent the Pumas are on attack when they were pipped 29-28 in Santiago del Estero last week.

Though pundits have labelled the Boks favourites to win the return in front of a capacity 43,000 crowd, Arendse said there is no complacency in the Bok ranks.

Argentina are hoping they can win the match with a bonus point and deny the Boks a point, which would see them claim the title for the first time.

The Boks enter the match with home ground advantage and their five-point buffer at the top of the standings places them in pole position.

“Argentina played well last week and we know they like to run with the ball, so we are expecting the same from them this weekend, and are up for it,” Arendse said.

“We want to rectify the things we did wrong last week and finish the competition on a winning note.”

Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe said: “Argentina have developed as a team over the years and this year they’ve shown the style of rugby they want to play.

“So it is going to be a huge challenge on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of confidence and excitement in their team, especially after beating Australia, New Zealand and us this season.

“We need to focus on ourselves and be ready for them because they can create something out of nothing.

“It’s a final this weekend and it is going to be a huge game.

“We may have played in a few finals but one can never bank on what happened in the past.

“This is going to be a big game against a determined team, so we must be at our best for the full 80 minutes.”

Kolbe said while the coaches still had to decide on their goal-kicking plans, he was ready to step up to the plate if the need arose.

“I’m comfortable kicking for goal,” he said.

“I’ve been working on it throughout the season and the kickers and Tony [Brown, Bok assistant coach] have been giving me tips.

Manie’s miss one of several Bok shortcomings, argues Rassie

Coach Rassie Erasmus admitted Argentina caught the Boks short in the outside channels
Sport
3 days ago

“One never knows what will happen on the day, so if they need me to kick I’ll be ready to do so.

“I’m not sure who will take over the kicking yet but we back that person 100%.

“Argentina is a phenomenal side and they have many players with an X-factor, and many of them come from a Sevens rugby background.

“Some of the guys who played last week also gave me advice, so I know what to expect this week.”

Arendse, on the brink of possibly winning his first Rugby Championship title, was thrilled about the possibility of adding this accolade to his Rugby World Cup winners medal.

“Personally, it would be special to win it for the first time and for us as a whole,” he said.

“We’ve been building towards achieving that, so it would be great.”

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

All Black Sam Cane recalls kindness receiving visits from Boks in hospital

Flanker will earn 100th Test cap when New Zealand complete their Rugby Championship programme against the Wallabies on Saturday.
Sport
5 hours ago

Bongi bats for Boks’ Manie after crucial miss in last week’s Test

Grobbelaar and Moodie go back to the Bulls and Dixon to the Stormers for the start of the URC.
Sport
1 day ago

Etzebeth to break Springbok record as Erasmus shows faith in Libbok

Eben Etzebeth will become the most capped Springbok when he lines up against Argentina in the title-deciding Rugby Championship clash at the Mbombela ...
Sport
2 days ago

Marcos Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider against Boks in huge blow to Argentina

Influential Argentina loose forward Marcos Kremer will miss his country's decisive Rugby Championship clash against South Africa this weekend after ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks will eliminate ‘silly errors’ against Argentina in Mbombela

South Africans knew what to expect from the hostile crowd and physical Pumas in Santiago del Estero, says Elrigh Louw.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns, Bafana fans ‘shook’ as Mngqithi continues to bench star players ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs send message to Sundowns with impressive win over AmaZulu Soccer
  3. ‘If it’s Vichivic or Vuvuvich, we get excited’: Dan Malesela says give SA ... Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Drogba’ Ndulula on why he fell out of love with football Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Bruce Fordyce wins his second consecutive ... Sport

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS