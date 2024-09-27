Lions out to end Ulster’s unbeaten record as URC kicks off

Apart from the Boks' big match in Mbombela, South African eyes will be on Johannesburg, Pretoria, Bridgend and Galway on Saturday as the four local franchises kick off their United Rugby Championship (URC) seasons.

The pressure will be on from the outset after the Bulls and Stormers have filled four of the six final berths in the last three seasons, while the Sharks and Lions will have their sights set on going all the way this campaign.

With last week’s opening round derbies moved to early in 2025, the Lions, Bulls, Stormers and Sharks will all be in action this weekend when they face Ulster, Edinburgh, Ospreys and Connacht respectively.

While Ulster and Connacht go into their matches this weekend on the back of victories in the opening round, Edinburgh and Ospreys lost by small margins last weekend and will be eager to get back on track.

Ulster will travel to Johannesburg keen to keep their unbeaten record against the Lions intact. The team from Northern Ireland have won all three of their previous encounters against the Gautengers, with their last visit to Ellis Park ending in a 39-37 win.