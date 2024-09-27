Lions out to end Ulster’s unbeaten record as URC kicks off
Bulls, Sharks and Stormers also kick off their campaigns as they aim to preserve South Africa's proud record of finalists
Apart from the Boks' big match in Mbombela, South African eyes will be on Johannesburg, Pretoria, Bridgend and Galway on Saturday as the four local franchises kick off their United Rugby Championship (URC) seasons.
The pressure will be on from the outset after the Bulls and Stormers have filled four of the six final berths in the last three seasons, while the Sharks and Lions will have their sights set on going all the way this campaign.
With last week’s opening round derbies moved to early in 2025, the Lions, Bulls, Stormers and Sharks will all be in action this weekend when they face Ulster, Edinburgh, Ospreys and Connacht respectively.
While Ulster and Connacht go into their matches this weekend on the back of victories in the opening round, Edinburgh and Ospreys lost by small margins last weekend and will be eager to get back on track.
Ulster will travel to Johannesburg keen to keep their unbeaten record against the Lions intact. The team from Northern Ireland have won all three of their previous encounters against the Gautengers, with their last visit to Ellis Park ending in a 39-37 win.
Coming into the @URCOfficial_RSA season hot.🥵🔥#SAMA28 🦁
However, the Lions’ only defeat in their last five URC matches in Johannesburg was when Munster beat them 33-13 in round 15 last year.
Up the N1 in Pretoria, the Bulls will be keen to start the season on a winning note after their six-game winning run in the competition ended with their defeat to Glasgow in last season's final.
Jake White's team will fancy their chances against Edinburgh, who have won only two of their last 10 URC matches against South African opponents - both at home in Scotland, against the Lions and Bulls late last year.
The last three encounters between these two teams have been won by the home side.
After the Springboks’ Test against Argentina in Nelspruit, the focus will shift north, where the Stormers and Sharks kick off their campaigns on the road.
Saturday. It begins.
🎟️TICKETS 👉 https://t.co/I1jLJQIvJF#ForeverBlue | #HitsDifferent@Vodacom #URC@URCOfficial_RSA
Honours are even from the three previous encounters between the Stormers and Ospreys, with one win apiece, while their match in Swansea in October 2022 ended in a draw.
The Stormers will take some heart, though, from their record in Wales, where they are in the black having won three, lost two and drawn one of their six matches in the principality.
It will not be easy though as Ospreys have a good home record – they have lost only one of their last six URC home games, 17-27 to Munster in Swansea in March, while they have won three from six at Dunraven Brewery Field in Bridgend, where they meet the Stormers.
In Ireland, the Sharks will have a tough task against Connacht in Galway, a venue South African teams have struggled at in the past.
Connacht’s most recent victory over a South African opponent was when they visited Durban in November 2023, winning 13-12. The Sharks also lost on their only previous visit to Galway, 24-12 in January 2023.
But the men from Durban, who won the EPCR Challenge Cup last season, will take confidence into the match as they had to dig deep in their last two Currie Cup matches to take the title this season, with away victories in the semifinal against the Bulls and final against the Lions in the last fortnight.
This weekend's URC fixtures
Friday:
Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Rugby (8.35pm)
Leinster v Dragons (8.35pm)
Saturday:
Lions v Ulster, Ellis Park (12.55pm)
Bulls v Edinburgh, Loftus Verfeld (3pm)
Zebre v Munster (4pm)
Llanelli Scarlets v Cardiff Rugby (6.15pm)
Connacht v Sharks, The Sportsground, Galway (8.35pm)
Ospreys v Stormers, Dunraven Brewery Field, Bridgend (8.35pm)
SA Rugby