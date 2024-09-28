Boks destroy Los Pumas to win Rugby Championship

In the lowveld's theatre of screams there was an almighty roar of approval at final whistle as the Springboks' status as Rugby Championship winners was confirmed on Saturday.

The Boks 48-7 win came on the back of a performance that was high in impact as it was in intensity. They wore down an initially feisty but gradually ill-disciplined Argentina in front of an often-delirious crowd of over 43 000.

The win sealed their capture of the elusive title for the first time since 2019 and added it to their Rugby World Cup triumph of last year, as well as their Mandela Plate and Freedom Cup wins from earlier this year.

The Boks whose march on the trophy was stalled in Argentina last week started the decider with zeal and though they lost momentum after the break their pack with tireless Pieter-Steph du Toit firmly in the vanguard kept purring.

Much of their success in their ascent to the title was on the back of a marauding scrum and they were unrelenting in that department. Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe laid the groundwork before Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch and Gerhard Steenekamp continued the demolition job.

Like Du Toit, Eben Etzebeth who was playing in his record 128th Test was also required to go the distance. He slugged it out with aplomb and the applause duly followed.