Bulls claim ugly win to start URC campaign

Nevermind June 14 next year, Bulls coach Jake White will have a job on his hands getting his team in order for next week.

This match, involving last season’s runners-up and an Edinburgh side packed with Scottish internationals tested the patience of the coaches and the love for the sport of those hardy souls who made their way to Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

There were few positives. At least for the homeside there was a 22-16 win to kickoff their campaign in this season's United Rugby Championship.

In the build-up White had mentioned how having his team at its best by the time of the final on June 14 was the goal. But after this, he’ll want to rethink that goal.

No-one should have to watch a replay of it, but unfortunately for the Bulls players they will have to do so in the next few days as they pore over how calamitous they were in the set pieces.