Rugby

Springbok Women set sight on Australia after strong display against Japan in WXV2

28 September 2024 - 13:00 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nolusindiso Booi of South Africa Women during the WXV 2 match between South Africa and Japan at Cape Town Stadium on September 27, 2024.
Nolusindiso Booi of South Africa Women during the WXV 2 match between South Africa and Japan at Cape Town Stadium on September 27, 2024.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok Women performance coach Swys de Bruin applauded the effort of his squad after they outplayed Japan to start their 2024 WXV 2 campaign on a winning note on Friday.

South Africa won 31-24 and De Bruin said the second-half effort on defence, especially when Japan was attacking from all corners of the Cape Town Stadium, showed how determined the players were to start the tournament with a win.

“I’ll be the first to admit that we played some underwhelming rugby in patches, but we still did enough to win against a very good and organised Japanese side,” said De Bruin.

“They really got the best out of us defensively today. We did butcher some tries while on attack and some basic errors were not helping either, but overall, I am very proud of the team.”

De Bruin said the leadership of Nolusindiso Booi, who extended her record as most capped player to 47 Tests, was exceptional, while he also tipped his hat to his fellow coaches. Laurian Johannes-Haupt, Franzel September and Bafana Nhleko.

“We have only been together five weeks,” he said, “so there is still so much to do, but the fact that we could pull this one off and, in the process, improve on our world ranking, tells you a lot already.”

De Bruin's side moved past Japan on the world ranking with the win and are now looking at a top-10 position, with Tests against Australia and Italy to follow over the next two weeks.

“We have the Rugby World Cup in mind and as such, will be a work in progress for a while still,” said De Bruin.

“That said, the wins are also very important and to get the victory today is good for our momentum and confidence. Our defensive effort was close to 90%, but playing to our potential was much lower.”

All Blacks down Wallabies 33-13 to end Wellington drought

Winger Caleb Clarke scored two tries as New Zealand beat the Wallabies 33-13 on Saturday to round out the Rugby Championship with a third win and ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Booi said the defensive effort was needed as Japan came hard and fast and tested them relentlessly.

“Since we came together, we got the better of the Barbarians, then Spain proved a handful and today Japan was very good,” said Booi.

“But the fact that we could keep them out and win tells you that we are moving in the right direction.”

Booi also praised the crowd who came out to enjoy the tournament opener: “It was great, this was a good crowd who came to watch us, and we want to thank them for doing so. We are of course very happy that we could reward them with a win, but it was hard work as Japan was not an easy opponent.”

The Springbok Women will face Australia at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town next Saturday in their second WXV 2 match.

MORE:

Boks wary of streetwise Pumas with all to play for in Mbombela finale

It will be frenetically fast and furious in Saturday’s deal-clinching Castle Rugby Championship showdown between the Springboks and Argentina, says ...
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | Will the Boks lift the trophy after their Rugby Championship Test against Argentina?

Will the Boks win against Argentina?
Sport
23 hours ago

As alarm sounds over union losses, World Rugby meets to see where cash can come from

With Australia in danger of becoming a poster child for the malaise and its financial collapse a prospect too ghastly to contemplate, World Rugby has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lions out to end Ulster’s unbeaten record as URC kicks off

Bulls, Sharks and Stormers also kick off their campaigns as they aim to preserve South Africa's proud record of finalists.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘If it’s Vichivic or Vuvuvich, we get excited’: Dan Malesela says give SA ... Soccer
  2. Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers Soccer
  3. Swimming SA hits back at artistic swimmers who are suing for R7.2m Sport
  4. All Black Sam Cane recalls kindness receiving visits from Boks in hospital Rugby
  5. Even offering some isiZulu, Miguel settling at Chiefs, eager for Sundowns test Soccer

Latest Videos

25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz
Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)