Bulls coach Jake White unleashes squad laden with Springboks for URC clash against Ulster
Image: Bulls
Bulls coach Jake White has decided to unleash heavy Springbok artillery on Irish side Ulster for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.
White has picked what he calls the “strongest team” in four years he has been in Pretoria with no less than 13 Springboks in his match-day 23, 10 of those in the starting line-up and three on the bench.
White has assembled a forwards pack comprising Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw at front row while Cobus Wiese and captain Ruan Nortje will combine for the first time at lock.
Behind them will be Marco van Staden and Elrigh Louw at flank with Cameron Hanekom used at eight and Embrose Papier at scrumhalf alongside Boeta Chamberlain at flyhalf.
Behind the halfbacks, White is going with Kurt-Lee Arendse at left wing, which sees Sebastian de Klerk switching to the right side of the park, while veteran Willie le Roux returns to marshal the herd from fullback.
Elsewhere, David Kriel returns to his regular role at centre alongside Canan Moodie who gets a run at outside centre.
The Bulls have assembled a five-three split on the bench which features Akker van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Sintu Manjezi, Celimpilo Gumede, Keagan Johannes, Stedman Gans and Aphiwe Dyantyi.
“This is by far the strongest team in four years that we have out on the field, I am talking from an experience and achievement point of view,” said White.
“We almost have a Springbok in every position and others on the bench. But we all know it doesn’t mean that because you have a strong team, it’s automatic that you are going to win. It is just exciting to see the work of the past four years coming together now.”
White said his team has good balance and he can’t want to see how they play against Ulster.
“We have a front and back row of Springboks and as it is, that pack of forwards can almost play international rugby as a group. It’s exciting that we have Willie and Canaan at centre because it creates opportunities for Sted (Stedman Gans) and Aphiwe Dyantyi on the wings and Kurt-Lee Arendse there.
“It is a nice balance and I am looking forward to seeing how we play because there is everything there. You have good forwards, good backs, pace and skill but I must reiterate that there is still a job to be done and a big game against Ulster who also have managed not to roll over as a team.
“They have toured well in South Africa and they twice came close to beating the Stormers in Cape Town.”
