Rugby

Bulls register back-to-back URC victories after solid win over Ulster

05 October 2024 - 18:07 By MAHLATSE MPHAHELE AT Loftus Versfeld Stadium
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Embrose Papier of the Bulls passes the ball during the United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at Loftus Versfeld on October 05, 2024.
Embrose Papier of the Bulls passes the ball during the United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at Loftus Versfeld on October 05, 2024.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Springbok-laden Bulls moved to the top half of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table with a commanding 47-21 bonus-point win over Irish side Ulster at Loftus on Saturday afternoon. 

The Bulls overpowered Ulster to score seven tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar, Canaan Moodie, Cameron Hanekom, Boeta Chamberlain and Elrigh Louw in what turned out to be a good day at the office. 

White picked what he called the “strongest team” in the four years he has been in Pretoria with no less than 13 Springboks in his match-day 23, 10 of those in the starting line-up and three on the bench. 

Some of the Springboks players that White called for duty are Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw, Cobus Wiese, Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Louw, Embrose Papier, Arendse and Moodie. 

Bulls took the lead early in the game when Springbok winger Arendse dotted over the line for the first try of the afternoon to leave kicker Chamberlain with a task of finding the middle of the poles. 

Bulls coach Jake White unleashes squad laden with Springboks for URC clash against Ulster

Bulls coach Jake White has decided to unleash heavy Springbok artillery on Irish side Ulster for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Ulster responded with a try of their own a few minutes later when Jacob Stockdale crossed over after the Bulls defence was caught napping and Nathan Doak was on point from the kicking tee. 

The Bulls pulled away with David Kriel’s try after 13 minutes and when the imposing Grobbelaar powered home after a forceful driving maul shortly before the half time break. 

The Bulls tightened their grip on the match two minutes after the break when Springbok winger Moodie evaded tackles from Ulster players before touching down for their fourth try of the afternoon. 

Bulls continued to pile more pressure on Ulster, who only came alive in the late stages of the match, and they were duly rewarded after 55 minutes when Cameron Hanekom added his name on the scoreboard. 

The Bulls had time for another try and this time it was Chamberlain, who ended his day with eleven points, to put his name on the scoreboard as the home side took full control of the match. 

After this, the Bulls have four weeks on tour in Europe where they are scheduled to play against Ospreys, Scarlets, Benetton and Connacht as the campaign will be gaining momentum. 

Ben Carson and Stewart Moore scored their two late consolation tries but Louw scored the last one three minutes from the hooter as the Bulls earned a deserved home victory. 

In the other URC played earlier on Saturday at Ellis Park, Rabz Maxwane scored three of the eight tries by the Lions as they thrashed Edinburgh 55-21 to move into the top half of the table and David Kriel converted. 

Scorers 

Bulls (21) 47  Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar, Canaan Moodie, Cameron Hanekom, Boeta Chamberlain, Elrigh Louw Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (3), David Kriel (2), Keagan Johannes (1) 

Ulster (7) 21 Tries: Jacob Stockdale, Ben Carson Conversions: Nathan Doak, James Humphries (2)

MORE:

MARK KEOHANE | In numbers: why the Boks have been tough to beat

Defence and discipline notably swayed the Rugby Championship in the Springboks’ favour, but it’s the control and composure of their game that won the ...
Sport
1 day ago

No player at the Bulls is going to manage himself for the national set-up, says coach Jake White

With South African players having to adhere to compulsory leave of a minimum of eight weeks, Bulls coach Jake White says he will manage his players ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls have what it takes to go one better and win the URC: Jake White

After two finals in three years with a young team, the Bulls coach believes a more experienced, Bok-laden combination can lift the trophy.
Sport
4 days ago

Boks reached wider objectives in the Rugby Championship

The Boks only suffered one blemish in the campaign when they lost away to Argentina last week
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. No player at the Bulls is going to manage himself for the national set-up, says ... Rugby
  2. Mdaka takes Amajita to U-20 Afcon — against all odds Soccer
  3. Nobody will pay €5m for Teboho Mokoena, says Bafana coach Broos Soccer
  4. Pogba has doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March Soccer
  5. Messi takes Miami from 27th to 1st, wins 46th trophy lifting Supporters’ Shield Soccer

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...