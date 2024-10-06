Bulls coach Jake White to use Bok star Canan Moodie at centre this season

The Bulls now go on a four-week tour of Europe to play against Ospreys, Scarlets, Benetton and Connacht, where White wants then to continue their momentum.

“When you coach a team like this, the mission is to win every time you play. I could never sit here as the Bulls coach and say we are we are going for games abroad, we want to win every game we play in.

“It is the expectation of our supporters and people that are involved in the club expect us to be as good as we can every weekend. I know it is a cliché, but we are going to take every game on its merits and we will play accordingly against whoever is presented against us and do we as well as we can.

“It has been proven before by Munster that a team can still end up winning the competition even if they did not start well. It has also been proven that sides that have dominated earlier on can go on to win the competition too.

“There is no recipe — I think what we have to do is make sure we are as good as we can be every single week.”