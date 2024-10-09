Bulls’ Cobus Wiese dreams of playing with brother Jasper in the Boks

Wiese spent four years in the northern hemisphere playing for Sale Sharks and his knowledge of conditions will benefit the Bulls in the URC, where the game against Ospreys is followed by fixtures on the road against Scarlets and Connacht in coming weeks.
Once in a while, sports conjures up a romantic story. Bulls utility forward Cobus Wiese hopes to make one such tale if he can realise his dream of playing with older brother Jasper for the Springboks.
Wiese, who can operate at lock and flank like Pieter-Steph du Toit, recently returned to South Africa after four years playing rugby in England to improve his chances of playing for the Boks.
In his short time with the Bulls, he has been impressive in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and if Wiese continues at his level, his dream of playing with his double World Cup-winning brother will be in range.
“I have been at the Bulls for three months and I always say, when a rugby player is playing he is at his happiest,” he said as he reflected on his time at Loftus before Saturday's away clash against Ospreys at Swansea.com Stadium.
Wiese has been praised for his tough approach on the field.
“In physicality, that’s probably something I pride myself on as a lock or wherever I am playing in the pack. When coach Jake [White] approached me, he wanted more players to add depth to the squad.
“I respect Jake, he is a brilliant rugby brain, he has seen a lot of players and gives you confidence. It is a dream for me and Jasper to play together one day and that’s the No 1 prize. We are privileged to play the sport we love.”
Wiese said having been with the Boks in 2018 but suffering an injury setback he knows the only way for him to get back there is through hard work.
“I was part of the squad in 2018 but I broke my neck and I became complacent. I thought it would just happen, but now it's easy to see what you need to do to be in the Springbok squad.
“If you look at the guys there now, they have an impeccable work rate, they stay true to the players they are. Look at guys such as Pieter-Steph and Eben [Etzebeth] — week in and week out, they do what the are known for.
“It is about being the best I can be in my role or the identity I have created for myself — and doing it consistently every week. [With players such as Du Toit and Etzebeth] I can see it's the stuff that doesn’t [only] require talent but consistent hard work.
“It [getting a Bok call-up] is something I am chasing and hopefully one of these days they will approach me.”
Wiese spent four years in the northern hemisphere playing for Sale Sharks and his knowledge of conditions will benefit the Bulls in the URC, where the game against Ospreys is followed by fixtures on the road against Scarlets and Connacht in coming weeks.
“It’s been a wet four years before coming back to South Africa. One of the most important things up north is you have to win the territory game. If you do that, you will be on the front foot.
“It is forwards-orientated, especially if the weather is bad. It's about who can stay in the fight the longest in not getting the ball, and doing the same thing over and over — and staying disciplined.
“Coming back to the forwards aspect, it’s set piece after set piece. If you have good forwards who will manage the game well, which we have, you will be in good stead. If you have a dominating forwards pack, 60% of the game is taken care of.”
