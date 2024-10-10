WATCH | Siya Kolisi surprises Wynberg boys with visit after war cry went viral

In an unexpected and uplifting visit, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a special appearance at Wynberg Boys' High School in the Western Cape this week, thrilling pupils who recently gained national attention for their viral war cry, “Hoya”.



The atmosphere at Hawthorden Field was electric as Kolisi thanked the boys for their support and even led the cheer himself.

The war cry gained momentum in August when MTN shared a video on social media.

“MTN marks 30 years of empowering South Africans, we called on the young men of Wynberg Boys' High School to create a powerful war cry to unite the nation,” MTN said.

Leading the cheer was 17-year-old Leighton Morton, who helped script the Bok-inspired battle cry that resonated with fans ahead of the Springboks' recent victory.