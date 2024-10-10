Rugby

WATCH | Siya Kolisi surprises Wynberg boys with visit after war cry went viral

Bok captain said 'team loved your video and it encouraged us a lot'

11 October 2024 - 10:32
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at Wynberg Boys' High School.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at Wynberg Boys' High School.
Image: Wynberg Boy's High School/Facebook

In an unexpected and uplifting visit, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a special appearance at Wynberg Boys' High School in the Western Cape this week, thrilling pupils who recently gained national attention for their viral war cry, “Hoya”.

The atmosphere at Hawthorden Field was electric as Kolisi thanked the boys for their support and even led the cheer himself.

The war cry gained momentum in August when MTN shared a video on social media.

 “MTN marks 30 years of empowering South Africans, we called on the young men of Wynberg Boys' High School to create a powerful war cry to unite the nation,” MTN said.

Leading the cheer was 17-year-old Leighton Morton, who helped script the Bok-inspired battle cry that resonated with fans ahead of the Springboks' recent victory.

#Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, thanked our boys for their support and led the cheerleading with the now world-famous #Hoya! #SuperaMoras

Posted by Wynberg Boys' High School on Monday, October 7, 2024

Kolisi greeted the students with an enthusiastic “Hoya, Hoya,” and expressed his gratitude, saying, “We watched your video and we honestly loved it so much and it encouraged us a lot. The fact that the way we play makes you guys think of something like that is incredible.

“Anything is possible, and thank you. This vibe is too much, it’s lekker. I wish I played in a vibe like this. We appreciate you guys. I wish you all the best for this year. Thank you for your support,” said Siya.

Kolisi's visit comes on the heels of the Springboks' impressive performance in the Freedom Cup, where they triumphed over New Zealand with an 18-12 victory at a sold-out DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

This win marked the Springboks' first Freedom Cup title since 2009, further solidifying their dominance over the All Blacks, having now defeated them for the fourth consecutive time.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Rassie has brought golden era for Bok fans

South African rugby fans are living through a golden era, one that must be celebrated and cherished.  Siya Kolisi’s Rainbow Warriors are indeed ...
Sport
5 days ago

MARK KEOHANE | In numbers: why the Boks have been tough to beat

Defence and discipline notably swayed the Rugby Championship in the Springboks’ favour, but it’s the control and composure of their game that won the ...
Sport
1 week ago

BRAVO TO BOK BRAVERY: Determined defence help Kolisi and Co pluck Kiwi feathers

Undeterred by set piece malfunction the Springboks rolled up their sleeves in defence to record a hard-earned 18-12 victory over the All Blacks at ...
Sport
1 month ago

Boks can firm their grip

The Springboks have long liberated themselves from the stranglehold the All Blacks held over them before the arrival of Rassie Erasmus, and victory ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Benni helps Bafana Bafana beat Uganda in World Cup ... Sport
  2. Mystery as Congo go missing, but Bafana coach Broos not taking any chances Soccer
  3. Congo finally land in Gqeberha, go straight to training for Afcon qualifier ... Soccer
  4. Kapp makes merry as Proteas put up World Cup’s highest total, crush Scots Cricket
  5. No public voting: Process for Yashin Trophy, for which Ronwen Williams is ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...
Barack Obama bashes Donald Trump in emotional speech | REUTERS