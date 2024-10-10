WATCH | Siya Kolisi surprises Wynberg boys with visit after war cry went viral
Bok captain said 'team loved your video and it encouraged us a lot'
In an unexpected and uplifting visit, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a special appearance at Wynberg Boys' High School in the Western Cape this week, thrilling pupils who recently gained national attention for their viral war cry, “Hoya”.
The atmosphere at Hawthorden Field was electric as Kolisi thanked the boys for their support and even led the cheer himself.
The war cry gained momentum in August when MTN shared a video on social media.
“MTN marks 30 years of empowering South Africans, we called on the young men of Wynberg Boys' High School to create a powerful war cry to unite the nation,” MTN said.
Leading the cheer was 17-year-old Leighton Morton, who helped script the Bok-inspired battle cry that resonated with fans ahead of the Springboks' recent victory.
#Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, thanked our boys for their support and led the cheerleading with the now world-famous #Hoya! #SuperaMorasPosted by Wynberg Boys' High School on Monday, October 7, 2024
Kolisi greeted the students with an enthusiastic “Hoya, Hoya,” and expressed his gratitude, saying, “We watched your video and we honestly loved it so much and it encouraged us a lot. The fact that the way we play makes you guys think of something like that is incredible.
“Anything is possible, and thank you. This vibe is too much, it’s lekker. I wish I played in a vibe like this. We appreciate you guys. I wish you all the best for this year. Thank you for your support,” said Siya.
Kolisi's visit comes on the heels of the Springboks' impressive performance in the Freedom Cup, where they triumphed over New Zealand with an 18-12 victory at a sold-out DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
This win marked the Springboks' first Freedom Cup title since 2009, further solidifying their dominance over the All Blacks, having now defeated them for the fourth consecutive time.
TimesLIVE