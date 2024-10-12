United Benetton down off colour Sharks

Lock Niccolo Cannone provided the spark in the engine room, with flank Michele Lamaro fanning the flames. At the back-centre Tommaso Menoncello was magnificent with and without the ball. Smith cut an assured figure at the back and his incursions in attack carried meaning and menace. He was named man of the match.

The traction the Sharks were expected to have in the scrums did not materialise. There were scrum penalties but Benetton also had their fair share.

The Sharks were very much in the contest after the first quarter when the teams had traded penalties. Benetton however, more proficient at the ruck and precise in their passing, wore the tourists down.

They moved the Sharks' defence around with scrumhalf Alessandro Garbisi deftly directing traffic. When opportunity beckoned they were ruthless.

The Sharks were wasteful. In fact, they had two attacking line-outs from five metres out to get themselves back into the contest in the 36th minute but it was Benetton who emerged from near their tryline and gradually advance upfield resulting in a try for wing Ignacio Mendy.

That was Benetton's third try after Paolo Odogwu and Smith scored the first two and the Sharks appeared on the rack at the break.

None of their advances yielded the results they were hoping for. To be fair, the home team's defence was eagle eyed and eager. The Sharks' heavy carriers were rarely allowed to lengthen their stride.

At the back they were robbed the services of left-wing Ethan Hooker who left the field injured in the 14th minute.

Jaden Hendrikse provided reliable service at scrumhalf but the Sharks' backline showed little by way of guile or inventiveness. Often, they appeared to operate on different wavelengths.

Imprecision also dogged the visitors with handling errors proving a frustration.

Sharks coach John Plumtree cut a glum figure afterwards as he lamented his team's inability to cash in when the going was good against united hosts. “We had enough territory and possession but we couldn't do anything with the ball.

“Credit to Benetton, they played for each other. Maybe there was a bit of fatigue on our side as well.”

Scorers

Benetton (24) 38 - Tries: Paolo Odogwu, Rhyno Smith (2), Ignacio Mendy, Leonardo Marin. Conversions: Jacob Umaga (5). Penalty: Umaga.

Sharks (3) 10 - Try: Ntuthuku Mchunu. Conversion: Lionel Cronje. Penalty: Siya Masuko.