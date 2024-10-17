Bulls and Springboks utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels is intent on establishing himself as a prop and hooker for club and country.
Wessels, 23, is usually used as hooker by coach Jake White at the Bulls and at prop by Rassie Erasmus at the Boks and is working hard to be ready whenever he is called on in any position.
“It is more about personal development. I have to work hard at both positions by trying to be a good hooker and good prop,” he said as the Bulls prepared for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Llanelli Scarlets in Wales on Friday night.
“Prop-wise it's about scrummaging, being involved in contact and even in mauling. With hooker you need to scrum well and the biggest thing is line-out throwing. It is about individual development and working hard and developing.
“You will never be a complete player in any position unless you keep working hard. It is a personal development thing where you must give your all whenever you get an opportunity.
Bulls, Boks utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels establishing himself at prop and hooker
Jake White's team are targeting their second win of their European tour against Llanelli Scarlets
Image: Geraint Nicholas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images
“When it comes to hooker, I will make sure I also grow in that position and give my all to the team. I can't just pitch up and expect things to happen. I will have to work hard with players around me and also ask for help.
“It is the same with playing prop. If I am playing in the position at the weekend I will have to lift my game there.
“I need to make sure I scrum well. It is about knowing what to do and how to grow my game.”
Wessels made his Springbok debut in the 64-21 win against Portugal in Bloemfontein in July. He said he grew from that experience.
“I have learnt a lot over the past three to four months where I worked on improving my game, understanding situations better and adapting quicker. I think having a bit more composure, which is a big part of growing as a player and to not overthink things too much.”
Plot thickens: Gayton McKenzie gatecrashes SA Rugby’s equity vote
He said he is privileged to work with experienced coaches such as White and Erasmus at this crucial stage of his career.
“The more coaches you work with the better, because everybody has a different perspective of how to do things. You will learn more as a player if you have more voices and coaching.”
Wessels said the Bulls are targeting their second win of their European tour against Scarlets.
“We want to put in a good performance because we play to win. We want to make sure we do our preparations well during the week and the result will take care of itself.”
