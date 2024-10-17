Sharks get a Bok spring in their step for clash against Glasgow Warriors

The Sharks are in need of a lift, and they are hoping some highflying Springboks will help them defy gravity in their clash against Glasgow Warriors in Durban on Saturday.

Five Rugby World Cup winning forwards and four backs who have lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy have been assembled to help restore their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

A last-gasp win over the Dragons, sandwiched by defeats to Connacht and Benetton, have left the Sharks at the wrong end of the points table but now they have an opportunity to make an impression. They certainly need a boost going into the clash against the defending champions.

All-Bok front row, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, will pack down in front of captain Eben Etzebeth, while national captain Siya Kolisi makes his return to the franchise on the side of the scrum. He will be in a much revised back row without stand-in captain Vincent Tshituka, who wasn't considered because of injury.

Kolisi will form the back row along with Emmanuel Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi. Former Glenwood Boys High old boys, brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse feature as the halfback pairing, while André Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am partner in an impressive midfield.