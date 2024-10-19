Stormers steel up at lock

Adre Smith's introduction at lock for the Stormers adds spice to what will likely be a fiery encounter when they clash with Munster in the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers, having lost all four their previous games against Munster, including the final two years ago, have a bone to pick with the Irish team and Smith's elevation to the starting team gives every indication they intend standing their ground.

Physicality is a commodity the Stormers will need by the bucket load against the redoubtable former champions and Smith who throws his weight around in the tight exchanges fits the bill.

He packs down next to JD Schickerling who moves into the No5 jersey in one of four changes to the Stormers pack that came up short at Edinburgh last weekend.