Stormers steel up at lock

19 October 2024 - 07:54
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Lock Adre Smith is back in the Stormers' starting line-up for their clash against Munster.
Adre Smith's introduction at lock for the Stormers adds spice to what will likely be a fiery encounter when they clash with Munster in the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers, having lost all four their previous games against Munster, including the final two years ago, have a bone to pick with the Irish team and Smith's elevation to the starting team gives every indication they intend standing their ground.

Physicality is a commodity the Stormers will need by the bucket load against the redoubtable former champions and Smith who throws his weight around in the tight exchanges fits the bill.

He packs down next to JD Schickerling who moves into the No5 jersey in one of four changes to the Stormers pack that came up short at Edinburgh last weekend.

Joseph Dweba and Sti Sithole are back in the front row, while Marcel Theunissen is the new open side starter in the back row.

At the back Suleiman Hartzenberg replaces Angelo Davids on the right-wing.

Damian Willemse remains at flyhalf but Jurie Mathee is the new backup flyhalf and goal kicker on the bench.

Also on the bench is scrumhalf Herchel Jantjies who makes his long awaited return to the Stormers after an injury layoff.

Director of rugby John Dobson is all too aware his team needs a positive response in front of their home fans after last weekend's disappointment in Edinburgh.

“We were disappointed with the way our tour ended last week, so this is a great opportunity to respond at home,” said Dobson.

“There are some rotational changes and it is fantastic to welcome Herschel back into the mix. We are back in front of our fans and it is vital that we make the most of the support we know we will get here.”

Meanwhile, Richard Kriel also makes his long awaited return to the Lions but this time on the right-wing when they tackle Zebre in Parma in their URC clash on Saturday.

Kriel has spent more time on the sidelines than originally intended after he underwent surgery on his shoulder.

There is a significant change in midfield with Henco van Wyk earning a start next to Marius Louw, while Sanele Nohamba has been restored to the No10 jersey.

Up front however the Lions will be without tight head prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye who is concussed, while lock Darrien Landsberg also misses out through injury.

Conraad van Vuuren and Ruben Schoeman take their places respectively.

Teams

Stormers to play Munster — Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (captain), Leolin Zas; Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet; Keke Morabe, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen; JD Schickerling, Adre Smith; Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole.

Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Ruben van Heerden, Dave Ewers, Louw Nel, Herschel Jantjies, Jurie Matthee.

The Lions to play Zebre is — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Jarod Cairns, JC Pretorius; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Conraad van Vuuren, Juan Schoeman.

Substitutes: PJ Botha, Keiko Pohlmann, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Renzo du Plessis; Nico Steyn, Erich Cronje, Rabz Maxwane

