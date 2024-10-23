Lions have reason to purr but talk down expectations ahead of Leinster clash

Lions' scrumhalf Morne van den Berg is rolling up his sleeves at the prospect of confronting Leinster on their home turf in a United Rugby Championship top of the table clash in Dublin on Saturday.

Irrespective of the result the Lions are not close enough to shake Leinster from the top of the tree on Saturday but the occasion remains an unfamiliarly gravity-inducing one for the touring team.

Van den Berg, however, is ready to test his mettle against the competition's top team, though it is not clear yet whether the hosts will take a “Full Monty” mentality into their selection meeting.

“I would prefer playing against a full team,” said Van den Berg about the degree of difficulty he wants to face on Saturday. “As a rugby player, you want to play against the best in the world,” said the scrumhalf.

“We feel we’re in a good place at the moment and we really want to go against the best side.”