Efficient Sharks sink teeth into Munster

The foundation was provided by the forwards with the front row, all World Cup winners, relishing their ascendancy especially at the scrum, where they marched Munster’s pack backwards remorselessly.

The only opportunities that came Munster’s way in the first half, were provided by the hosts. The Irish side, who’ve been laid low with so many injuries, deserve credit for how they were able to make the most of those chances.

A knock-on at a ruck, gave possession to Munster which led to Tom Ahern’s try, and was followed 10 minutes before the interval by a missed touch finder from Jordan Hendrikse, which Munster returned 80 metres and finished with Mike Hayley touching down.

Those two scores increased Munster’s belief and they started the second half intent on narrowing a 21-point halftime deficit. However for all of their endeavour, which saw them camped on the Sharks line for the first 10 minutes, and twice held up when they went over, they failed to earn reward on the scoreboard during that period.

Despite James Venter’s yellow card, the Sharks defence held firm with Vincent Tshituka, hunting red jerseys like bull in Pamplona, giving an already delighted crowd even more reason to cheer.

His second half try, by way of a charge down, was rich reward for a performance that, given the quality of players around him, was worthy of celebration.

Munster earned themselves a bonus point with two late tries when the game got loose, and given the way the previous week’s match concluded against Glasgow, it is an area, Plumtree will want to fix before the Stormers come to town at the end of November.

Scorers

Sharks 41 (31): Tries — Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams, André Esterhuizen, Vincent Tshituka. Conversions — Jordan Hendrikse (5). Penalties — Jordan Hendrikse (2)

Munster 24 (10): Tries — Tom Ahern, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Tadhg Beirne. Conversions — Billy Burns (2)