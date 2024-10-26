Rugby

Efficient Sharks sink teeth into Munster

26 October 2024 - 18:11
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi scores his side's second try in their win over Munster in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Obviously having more time to get to know each other, to build relationships and find rhythm was beneficial for a Sharks side that dominated their United Rugby Championship encounter with Munster on Saturday. 

The cohesiveness, so clearly apparent in the first half, saw them score five tries in a 41-24 triumph, that will make John Plumtree’s break, a pleasant one. 

Not that it was needed, but the 11 Springboks, bound for Europe, who started in Durban, will have done their confidence no harm with a display in which they were at the forefront throughout. 

That included Siya Kolisi, playing out of position at no.8, who married deft handling and control, with his usual physical prowess on defence. 

The benefits of the extra time together which Plumtree had forecast in the build up, were on display from the opening whistle, with Grant Williams’s eye for a gap, and Aphelele Fassi’s seed and vision, combining to send the Springbok fullback over for the game’s opening try in the first minute. 

The hesitancy which afflicted their play the previous week against Glasgow, was absent, with the superiority of the Sharks pack creating space which was thrillingly exploited by Williams, Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse. 

Fassi’s value to both club and country can no longer be disputed. The evolution of his game has been one of highlights of the year. He no longer is a player only known for his offence or prowess against the high ball, but his defence yesterday, particularly a turnover he created in the second half as Munster was looking to make a comeback, has improved almost beyond recognition. 

Williams made a strong case to start for the national side when they get to Edinburgh in a fortnight with a display in which his speediness off the base of the rucks and his swift distribution created space for those outside him. 

The foundation was provided by the forwards with the front row, all World Cup winners, relishing their ascendancy especially at the scrum, where they marched Munster’s pack backwards remorselessly. 

The only opportunities that came Munster’s way in the first half, were provided by the hosts. The Irish side, who’ve been laid low with so many injuries, deserve credit for how they were able to make the most of those chances. 

A knock-on at a ruck, gave possession to Munster which led to Tom Ahern’s try, and was followed 10 minutes before the interval by a missed touch finder from Jordan Hendrikse, which Munster returned 80 metres and finished with Mike Hayley touching down.

Those two scores increased Munster’s belief and they started the second half intent on narrowing a 21-point halftime deficit. However for all of their endeavour, which saw them camped on the Sharks line for the first 10 minutes, and twice held up when they went over, they failed to earn reward on the scoreboard during that period. 

Despite James Venter’s yellow card, the Sharks defence held firm with Vincent Tshituka, hunting red jerseys like bull in Pamplona, giving an already delighted crowd even more reason to cheer. 

His second half try, by way of a charge down, was rich reward for a performance that, given the quality of players around him, was worthy of celebration. 

Munster earned themselves a bonus point with two late tries when the game got loose, and given the way the previous week’s match concluded against Glasgow, it is an area, Plumtree will want to fix before the Stormers come to town at the end of November. 

Scorers

Sharks 41 (31): Tries — Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams, André Esterhuizen, Vincent Tshituka. Conversions — Jordan Hendrikse (5). Penalties — Jordan Hendrikse (2)

Munster 24 (10): Tries — Tom Ahern, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Tadhg Beirne. Conversions — Billy Burns (2)

