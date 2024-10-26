Lions' URC winning run halted by Leinster in Dublin

It took the Leinster juggernaut an hour to move into a meaningful lead in their 24-6 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions in Dublin on Saturday.

In the opening 60 minutes the Lions held up their end in the game's top of the table billing scrapping and contesting for everything on offer against the much-decorated hosts.

In fact, penalties by Kade Wolhuter in the 12th and 17th minute handed the Lions a 6-3 lead and while that sparked the hosts into action the visitors continued to hang on in defence.

Henco van Wyk, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn and JC Pretorius tackled courageously but ultimately the relentless blue wave was not to be denied.

It is no coincidence that 17 Leinster players have been roped in for duty for Ireland's internationals next month and they had to call on all their composure to beat down the challenge of the visitors. RG Snyman also played his part in a typically productive stint in the tight loose.

In rainy conditions the Lions, though resilient, found the going tough in possession and they simply did not have enough precision to make greater impression on the scoreboard.