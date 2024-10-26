Lions' URC winning run halted by Leinster in Dublin
It took the Leinster juggernaut an hour to move into a meaningful lead in their 24-6 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions in Dublin on Saturday.
In the opening 60 minutes the Lions held up their end in the game's top of the table billing scrapping and contesting for everything on offer against the much-decorated hosts.
In fact, penalties by Kade Wolhuter in the 12th and 17th minute handed the Lions a 6-3 lead and while that sparked the hosts into action the visitors continued to hang on in defence.
Henco van Wyk, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn and JC Pretorius tackled courageously but ultimately the relentless blue wave was not to be denied.
It is no coincidence that 17 Leinster players have been roped in for duty for Ireland's internationals next month and they had to call on all their composure to beat down the challenge of the visitors. RG Snyman also played his part in a typically productive stint in the tight loose.
In rainy conditions the Lions, though resilient, found the going tough in possession and they simply did not have enough precision to make greater impression on the scoreboard.
Henco van Wyk was willing to do anything to stop James Lowe 👏👏#VURC | #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/0cFhsqVfFp— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 26, 2024
Leinster held a 10-6 lead at the break and it was only after Caelin Doris scored a converted try near the hour mark the hosts had established breathing space. A penalty try in the last move of the game gave the score respectability for the hosts.
The Lions, though short on the scoreboard will take some comfort out of this performance. Leinster had breezed through their earlier engagements as they swept to bonus point wins but this time they were denied the extras.
They saw much of the ball and tried to put it through the phases as is their wont but the Lions doggedly held on to leave the game in the balance in the opening hour.
The visitors however did not have the fire power to trouble the hosts in the second half and spent the bulk of that period on the backfoot. To their credit, they did not drop their bundle given the surfeit possession on hand to their pedigreed hosts.
Overall their coaches will be satisfied with the performances the Lions delivered on their three-match tour. After wins against the Dragons and Zebre they did not lack for effort in their defeat against Leinster. The Lions may well return home emboldened by their travels.
Scorers
Leinster (10) 24 – Tries: Josh van der Flier, Caelin Doris, a penalty try. Conversions: Sam Prendergast (2). Penalty: Prendergast.
Lions (6) 6 – Penalties: Kade Wolhuter (2).