Rugby

The other Hendrikse joins the Boks

Frans Malherbe yields to an ankle injury allowing Jordan to join Jaden

29 October 2024 - 12:29
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Jordan Hendrikse in action on debut against Wales in London earlier this year. He is back in the Bok group. Also seen here are Ox Nche and Pieter-Steph du Toit.
Image: Paul Harding (Gallo Images)

Jordan Hendrikse will replace double Rugby World Cup winner and Springbok anchorman Frans Malherbe on the end of year tour.

Malherbe who picked up an ankle injury in the Stormers' United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow Warriors last weekend remained behind for treatment when the squad departed on Sunday but it has been decided that he should make way for the inform Hendrikse.

It means the Springboks will be without the props that started last year's Rugby World Cup final with loose head prop Steven Kitshoff also yielding to injury this season.

Hendrikse — the brother of scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse — started his first and only Test against Wales in London in June in the Boks’ opening match of the season, while he was also named in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ standby squad for the inbound Tests. Hendrikse who left the Lions for Sharks has impressed with his goal kicking and temperament this season. He will join the squad in Jersey, in the Channel Islands on Thursday.

Erasmus explained the decision to replace Malherbe with a backline player, saying there was enough depth among the props at this stage in the group after the call-up of Wilco Louw, who has joined fellow front-rankers Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche and Gerhard Steenekamp in the squad.

Earlier, Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Cameron Hanekom (loose forward) were also called up after the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Damian Willemse, who were ruled out with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Jordan has been playing very well for the Sharks in the URC and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures,” said Erasmus.

This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok set-up itself. We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.

He’s a talented player, and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Sharks the Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.”

The coach went on to explain should they require to the service of another prop it should logistically be a straight forward process. “With the UK and SA being in similar time zones it would be simple to call up another prop should the need arise during the tour.”

The Springboks started their on-field preparations for the November in Jersey on Tuesday after having a recovery day on Monday after the trip to the island via London on Sunday.

The Boks will face Scotland in Edinburgh (Sunday, November 10), England in London (Saturday, November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (Saturday, November 23) on their traditional end-of-year tour.

Updated Springbok squad

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls)

Hookers; Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster)

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks)

Flyhalves: Jordan Hendrikse (Sharks), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls)

