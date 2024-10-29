The other Hendrikse joins the Boks

Erasmus explained the decision to replace Malherbe with a backline player, saying there was enough depth among the props at this stage in the group after the call-up of Wilco Louw, who has joined fellow front-rankers Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche and Gerhard Steenekamp in the squad.

Earlier, Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Cameron Hanekom (loose forward) were also called up after the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Damian Willemse, who were ruled out with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

“Jordan has been playing very well for the Sharks in the URC and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures,” said Erasmus.

“This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok set-up itself. We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.

“He’s a talented player, and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Sharks the Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.”