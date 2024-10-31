Rugby

Boks focus only on Scotland

South Africans roll up their sleeves in Jersey ahead of their tour of the UK

31 October 2024 - 13:11
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick insists the team's focus is only on Scotland for now.
Image: Dirk Kotze (Gallo Images)

Last year they had the more temperate Mediterranean as a buffer to isolate themselves in preparation for the Rugby World Cup and now it is the biting chill of the English Channel that affords the Springboks a natural barrier ahead of their end-of-year engagements.

It was the groundwork done in Corsica last year that helped them fine-tune their battle plans for their opening game against Scotland and the same pattern is now developing in Jersey.

Four training sessions in two days suggests they've hit the deck running on the largest Channel Island.

We have two days of training under the belt, and from a coaching perspective it’s been good,” explained assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

“It’s been tough because we’ve had double training sessions in the last two days and we’re really pushing the players. But this week has given us an opportunity to implement what we’d like to and introduce a few things, so by the time we reach Test week in a few days, we don’t overload the players.”

Stick explained the Bok coaches are grateful to have the opportunity to put the players who campaign mostly in the United Rugby Championship and the Japan Rugby League One through their paces.

The main goals for the week have been to ensure that we focus on how we want to play and build the intensity of our training sessions.”

How they go about their business will be revealed in their opening Test at Murrayfield Sunday week. Though this tour will also take in stops at Twickenham and the Principality Stadium, Stick was clear the most immediate hurdle has had their undivided attention.

I think we’d be stupid to look too far ahead. Our main focus at the moment is on Scotland.”

He pointed to Scotland's wins over England and Wales as an antidote to complacency.

It was also close until late in the game against Ireland, so they’re a tough team to beat. They’ll also have a good crowd behind them, and they have quality players. On a good day, if we allow them to perform, they can punish us.”

There is of course a strong South African influence in Scotland's rugby. South Africans Franco Smith and Sean Everitt coach Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh respectively, while on the field Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman bring South African DNA, if not mindset.

Stick admires playmaking flyhalf Finn Russell but his appreciation for what Scotland has to offer doesn't stop there. “In [Sione] Tuipulotu as their new captain they have a good leader.

They’re in a good space as a team, and there’s consistency in their coaching staff. It’s going to be a tough match. At least we have an extra week to prepare.”

The Springboks will leave Jersey for Edinburgh on Sunday.

