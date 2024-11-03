Rugby

All Blacks' Robertson praises precise attacking in narrow England win

03 November 2024 - 08:39 By Reuters
England's Marcus Smith shakes hands with New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson at the end of the match.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson hailed his side's attacking prowess on Saturday after they edged a dramatic tussle against England at Twickenham that came down to the All Blacks' superior try-scoring and late-game know-how.

New Zealand won 24-22 with two tries from Mark Tele'a, one by Will Jordan and a late Damian McKenzie touchline conversion. England's George Ford hit the post with a late penalty and then sent a drop-goal wide as the hosts let another lead slip.

"We probably hit every emotion in the game, we showed a lot of character, with 15 minutes to go to come from eight points down was a special moment for us as a group," Robertson said.

The All Blacks however will be concerned about injuries to key players sustained during a bruising encounter.

Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor failed head injury assessments, Robertson said, leaving the All Blacks sweating on their availability for a crunch game against Ireland on Friday.

Tele'a was New Zealand's star finisher while in the forwards flanker Wallace Sititi was irrepressible with several charging breaks and an outrageous offload to set up Tele'a's opening score.

"Mark Tele'a can score a try, he's a world class finisher who knows how to get to the tryline and beat a couple of people to put the ball down," Robertson said.

That attacking intent was the difference, New Zealand captain Scott Barrett said.

"When they (England) are playing like they have shown this year they are a dangerous team but we maybe played a bit more rugby than them," Barrett said.

It was the third narrow defeat for England against the All Blacks this year after two close games in New Zealand in July, and yet another near miss overall for the men in white after they lost by two points to France in the Six Nations finale.

"I don't think George Ford's ever missed a dropkick in his life," Robertson said of New Zealand's narrow escape after the England replacement put the decisive late chance wide.

