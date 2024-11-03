All Blacks' Robertson praises precise attacking in narrow England win

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson hailed his side's attacking prowess on Saturday after they edged a dramatic tussle against England at Twickenham that came down to the All Blacks' superior try-scoring and late-game know-how.

New Zealand won 24-22 with two tries from Mark Tele'a, one by Will Jordan and a late Damian McKenzie touchline conversion. England's George Ford hit the post with a late penalty and then sent a drop-goal wide as the hosts let another lead slip.

"We probably hit every emotion in the game, we showed a lot of character, with 15 minutes to go to come from eight points down was a special moment for us as a group," Robertson said.

The All Blacks however will be concerned about injuries to key players sustained during a bruising encounter.