Rugby

Boks braced for bruising battle against Scotland

Tough week of training puts SA in good space before Edinburgh showdown, says front rower Wilco Louw

04 November 2024 - 14:27 By George Byron
George Byron Rugby writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok prop Wilco Louw is expecting a tough Test against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Springbok prop Wilco Louw is expecting a tough Test against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Gallo Images

A punishing week of training on the Channel Island of Jersey has put the Springboks in the right frame of mind for Sunday’s showdown against Scotland in Edinburgh, front rower Wilco Louw says.

The Boks arrived in Scotland on Sunday and will have Monday off to recover from the rigours of their training camp before beginning preparations on Tuesday for the sold-out Murrayfield clash (kickoff 6.10pm).

Louw said the Boks were braced for a bruising battle against a Scottish side who thrashed Fiji 57-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

After the Scotland Test, the Boks travel to London to face England on November 16 before they round off their tour against Wales in Cardiff on November 23.

“Now we have landed in Scotland everything feels real,” Louw said. “We had a good training week in Jersey.

“It offered us a great opportunity to align as a squad after everyone returned from their franchises and clubs, so we’re excited about the week ahead in Scotland.

“We’re where we want to be going into the tour after having a chance to get on the same page and focus on the match against Scotland.

“The past week was tough but good and we’re in a good space.

“Everyone knows what our objectives are, which is important, because it’s going to be a tough game against Scotland on Sunday.

“Scotland kept the Boks busy in the Rugby World Cup pool match last year, so we know it’s going to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Louw, who was named on the Boks’ standby list for the Castle Lager Incoming Series earlier this year, played the last of his 14 Tests in 2021 and said he was thrilled to be back in the national squad.

“It’s amazing to be back,” he said. “Most of these players have won two World Cups, so it’s a privilege being back.

“With all the experience in the group it’s good to be on the field with these legends. Hopefully we’ll have another good week of preparation in Scotland in the lead-up to the Test match.”

Fellow front-rower Thomas du Toit said: “We take the scrums personally, so we’ve been training hard in that aspect of our game because we have no doubt it will play an important role in the upcoming internationals.

“I’m comfortable playing loosehead and tighthead. At Bath I started at loosehead about five times this season and moved to tighthead during the matches, which has helped in that regard.”

Versatile Bok loose forward Cameron Hanekom said his selection for the tour was a dream come true.

Auditions open for props as Boks lose World Cup leading men

South Africa tour the UK without props who started last year's final against the All Blacks after Frans Malherbe joined Steven Kitshoff on the ...
Sport
4 days ago

“It’s been an unbelievable experience so far, especially being with double Rugby World Cup winners and players I’ve looked up to for so long, so it’s a dream come true and something I can’t describe,” he said.

“I’ve always strived to become a Springbok and though I’m not there yet, it’s fantastic to be here and to learn as much as I can from these players.”

“It shows you never know [when you are going to get the call]. I was in disbelief when I got the call and asked if it was a joke.

“That said, my goal is to contribute to the squad as much as possible over the next few weeks.”

The 22-year-old was confident about his ability to play any position in the loose trio.

“I’m a versatile loose forward, so I wouldn’t say I have a preference for any position,” he said.

“It’s more about the mental preparation of switching between positions and knowing what your role is on the field.”

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

Rugby rival deal to miss deadline

A counter-deal to the one favoured by SA Rugby for a 20% share in their business is unlikely to be finalised by December 6.
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers in horror show script

The Stormers director of rugby John Dobson wants his side to launch a defiance campaign when the United Rugby Championship resumes at the end of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

The new Boks, ready to rumble

The Springboks will kick-off their end of year tour against Scotland next week hoping to emulating the Class of '13.
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks' Robertson praises precise attacking in narrow England win

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson hailed his side's attacking prowess on Saturday after they edged a dramatic tussle against England at Twickenham ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks focus only on Scotland

South Africans roll up their sleeves in Jersey ahead of their tour of the UK.
Sport
4 days ago

The other Hendrikse joins the Boks

Frans Malherbe yields to ankle injury, allowing Jordan to join Jaden.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chiefs fan walks from Joburg to Tzaneen after devastating loss Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi fears Chiefs may be over-relying on younger ... Soccer
  3. Nabi still believes in Chiefs’ youngsters despite heavy loss to Sundowns Soccer
  4. Nabi apologises after Chiefs exposed by Sundowns in Carling Soccer
  5. R5m investment could turn spinning into multibillion-rand industry: McKenzie Sport

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 November 2024
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma