Australia's Jorgensen snatches crazy late win over England

Max Jorgensen's last-gasp try gave Australia a dramatic 42-37 victory over England on Saturday in a frenetic 10-try match that saw the lead change hands four times in a breathtaking final 15 minutes.

England thought they had snatched it when Marcus Smith converted Maro Itoje's 78th-minute score, only for the irrepressible Wallabies to dig deep and somehow grab the upset win.

It was only their second victory in 12 games against England and first in five at Twickenham since their 2015 World Cup pool win, and left the hosts shaking their heads after a fourth successive defeat.

Unlike in the last three against New Zealand, England did, as promised, keep playing in the last quarter, but unfortunately for them, so did Australia, who got their grand slam tour off to a spectacular start.