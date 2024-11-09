POLL | Can Scotland break their 14-year drought against the Springboks on Sunday?

Scotland last beat the Springboks 14 years ago.
They have an opportunity to break their losing streak when they take on South Africa in the opening match of the Outgoing Tour on Sunday (6pm) at Murrayfield.
The World Champions, despite their winning streak over their rivals, expect pushback from Scotland playing on their home ground.
“Scotland are a dynamic team and they have threats across the field. So we know it’s going to be a tough Test, but we are excited about the challenge ahead. They have a solid forward pack, so we are expecting a big onslaught from them,” Bok lock Ruan Nortje said ahead of the match.
Coach Rassie Erasmus, who named Eben Etzebeth as captain for Sunday as Siya Kolisi will be starting on the bench, described his squad as “seasoned”.
“This is a seasoned and quality team and adding to that 21 of the 23 players have won a Rugby World Cup title, with some having won two, so they know what it takes to perform at this level,” said Erasmus.
Springbok starting line-up against Scotland in Edinburgh:
