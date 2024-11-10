Two-try Makazole Mapimpi sets up win for Boks at Murrayfield

Makazole Mapimpi scored two first-half tries as the Springboks opened their Autumn Test Series with a 32-15 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The Springboks scored four tries to none and led 19-9 at the break in a match that had all the signs of being a tricky start to their three-week jaunt of the UK.

There would have been an inkling of pressure on the Boks to continue flying the southern hemisphere flag after New Zealand and Australia's victories over Ireland and England respectively on Friday and Saturday.

It was not the world champions’ best performance but though there will be work-ons like line-outs and handling for the week, it was mission accomplished.

Scotland fans would have hoped the Springboks would come into the game slightly undercooked but there was little sign of early rust as the visitors opened the scoring with a Makazole Mapimpi try in the fourth minute.