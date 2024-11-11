Rugby

Erasmus looks to bigger picture after Boks’ scrappy win against Scotland

Erasmus made 11 changes and though his side scored four tries to none, it was a disjointed performance

11 November 2024 - 10:31 By Nick Said
The Springboks' RG Snyman is tackled by Jamie Ritchie of Scotland in the Outgoing Tour Test at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

A much-changed Springboks were run closer by Scotland than the 32-15 winning scoreline suggests, but coach Rassie Erasmus believes building his squad depth ahead of the next Rugby World Cup is crucial if they want to defend their title.

Erasmus made 11 changes for Sunday's fixture at Murrayfield and though his side scored four tries to none, it was a disjointed performance in which they were put under heavy pressure by their hosts.

But the bigger picture is what Erasmus is looking at and he hopes his policy, which has seen him use 49 players so far in 2024, will bear fruit in the long run.

“If you make 11 changes to the side and expect them to immediately gel, it doesn’t always happen like that,” he said.

“But it is something we want to get into the team, that no matter who you play alongside, our systems and communication are always up to scratch. We want to know that if we lose players to injury, we have others who can slot in seamlessly.

“We knew we had good cover on the bench, though the scoreline does not tell the whole story.”

Erasmus praised Scotland for their defence and admitted it was his side’s ability to apply pressure at the scrum and win penalties from the set-piece that helped them to victory.

“They [Scotland] have a very different tackle technique where they hold you up and are very effective. Their defence coach must get a pat on the back. The guys who came on (for South Africa) eventually got some momentum.”

Springbok captain for the day Eben Etzebeth said they were fully aware of Scotland’s threats before the game.

“When we prepare for Scotland, we prepare the same as if we are playing New Zealand or Ireland, because we know they are one of the top teams in the world,” Etzebeth said.

“The scoreboard flatters us, but we knew it is going to be a bit of a grind. They stood up to us in general play with their physicality. It was a good battle and a good Test match.

“We weren’t at our best, but we showed quality at the end to win by 17 points.”

South Africa travel to Twickenham to play England on Saturday, before a November 23 meeting with Wales in Cardiff.

Reuters

