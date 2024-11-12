Rugby

Injured All Blacks Cane and Tele’a out of France clash

12 November 2024 - 11:41 By Tommy Lund
The All Blacks' Sam Cane during their Autumn Nations Series match against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on Friday.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Flanker Sam Cane and winger Mark Tele'a have been ruled out due to injury from the All Blacks squad for Saturday's Test against France, New Zealand announced on Monday.

Cane sustained a head cut during the recent win over Ireland and will need to undergo Head Injury Assessment protocols, while Tele'a is dealing with an injury to his hand.

Shadow All Blacks XV captain Du'Plessis Kirifi will join the team, along with winger Chay Fihaki and lock Fabian Holland, who replaces Sam Darry after the latter's season-ending knee injury.

New Zealand will face France on Saturday at Stade de France. 

Reuters

