Rugby

POLL | How do you feel about Siya Kolisi showing his SA flag underwear?

12 November 2024 - 13:05
Bok captain Siya Kolisi recently showed off his patriotic underwear. File photo.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Images of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showcasing his South African flag underwear have created a stir on social media.

After his divorce announcement from his wife Rachel in October, Kolisi's actions have been closely monitored.

His comfort with showcasing patriotic swimwear dates back to 2021, when he and Rachel wore matching South African flag swimwear. A 2021 video of Kolisi signing a fan's Speedo after defeating Scotland went viral.

His Speedo gesture echoed Springbok star Faf de Klerk's iconic 2019 Rugby World Cup celebration when he greeted Prince Harry in colourful, patriotic undies.

After his team’s impressive 32-15 win over Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday, Kolisi proudly showcased his De Klerk-inspired patriotic underwear with the word “Faffies”.

Some fans praised Kolisi's carefree expression, attributing it to his newfound independence. Others interpreted the gesture as a cry for help amid divorce proceedings or worried about the implications for his image.

