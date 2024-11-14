Rugby

Boks’ DNA should continue to course through their attack: Brown

The Kiwi has no intention of transforming the South Africans in their rivals’ image

14 November 2024 - 16:32
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Springbok attack coach Tony Brown during a press conference at the team's hotel in London earlier this week.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown wants the Rugby World Cup holders to stay true to their colours on attack.

Though the All Blacks are widely recognised as the most potent force in dismantling defences the Kiwi has no intention of transforming the Boks in their rivals' image.

The Springboks, whose attack has progressed in leaps and bounds over the last two years have taken it up a gear since Brown took up mentorship of that facet.

“We've made a lot of progress in terms of what I'm selling or trying to drive,” said Brown in the build-up to Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.

Brown stressed the Boks' DNA should continue to course through their attack.

“The biggest thing is to still attack the way the Springboks do. Be physical and on top of the gainline.

“I'm never going to come in and try to get the Springboks to play like the All Blacks. Get the Springboks to attack like Springboks. We are starting to understand what that looks like.”

Despite the noticeable upward curve, Brown insists much improvement can be made over the next year. The Boks now play through and around defences but Brown is seeking more refinement. “We have to keep evolving and Rassie [Erasmus, head coach] has given me a massive opportunity to do that with the team.”

In his only previous stint with a national team Brown performed wonders with Japan's attack in his time under head coach Jamie Joseph. The Brave Blossoms daringly went about their business, doing so with bewildering speed in the belief their lung-busting approach would outlast their opponents. It often did.

Brown has helped endow the Springboks with greater belief in the way they take the ball into the opposing defence. The Boks' eagerness to hold onto the ball has never been greater.

Brown clearly relishes the opportunity to work with players who are serial winners with immense physical ability. “There is obviously a lot of talent in the team and for me as an attack coach to be able to get hold of that talent, not so much for the free licence but being encouraged to change the way they look at the game.

“Try to use the natural ability of the players around their X-factor, physicality and size. Try to create an attacking game that is hopefully the best in the world.

“See if we can get our special athletes with the ball in space. The opportunity to be great on the rugby field. Hopefully it goes well for the rest of this tour, get into next year and hopefully that goes well.”

