Boks’ DNA should continue to course through their attack: Brown

Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown wants the Rugby World Cup holders to stay true to their colours on attack.
Though the All Blacks are widely recognised as the most potent force in dismantling defences the Kiwi has no intention of transforming the Boks in their rivals' image.
The Springboks, whose attack has progressed in leaps and bounds over the last two years have taken it up a gear since Brown took up mentorship of that facet.
“We've made a lot of progress in terms of what I'm selling or trying to drive,” said Brown in the build-up to Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.
Brown stressed the Boks' DNA should continue to course through their attack.
“The biggest thing is to still attack the way the Springboks do. Be physical and on top of the gainline.
“I'm never going to come in and try to get the Springboks to play like the All Blacks. Get the Springboks to attack like Springboks. We are starting to understand what that looks like.”
Despite the noticeable upward curve, Brown insists much improvement can be made over the next year. The Boks now play through and around defences but Brown is seeking more refinement. “We have to keep evolving and Rassie [Erasmus, head coach] has given me a massive opportunity to do that with the team.”
