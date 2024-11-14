Dozen changes in Boks’ Twickenham XV

The Springbok team to play England at Twickenham on Saturday shows 12 changes from the one that beat Scotland last weekend.

Only Eben Etzebeth (lock), Ox Nché (prop) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) retain their starting positions in a 23 that includes a revamped backline and eight personnel changes across the board as head coach Rassie Erasmus tries to mitigate the effects of a six-day preparation week.

“The turnaround between the Scotland and England Tests is short, so we had to be smart in our selection to enable us to field a fresh squad with only six days between two tough Test matches,” Erasmus explained.

“It obviously has a knock-on effect in the sense that we’ve made 12 changes to the starting line-up, but we have been rotating our squad all season.

“Over and above that most of these players know each other really well having played together for the last few seasons, and in the Rugby World Cup, the Incoming Series and Rugby Championship, so we are pleased with the quality of the team we’ve been able to name.”