“We want to rectify our record here as a team [the Boks have lost three of their last four matches at the iconic stadium], and though we won last week (against Scotland), we have high standards, and it’s important for us to return to those standards as a group.”
Stick echoed the Bok skipper’s sentiments saying England cannot be taken lightly.
“Losing two matches right at the end of the game doesn’t make them a bad team. In the World Cup semifinal many people didn’t give them a chance against us, and they caught people by surprise with the way they played in that match.
“When we say they are desperate, it certainly isn’t negative, we mean they will have more motivation. They’ve named a quality team and they have a strong kicking game, so if we are not at our best, they can beat us.
“They’re playing at the Allianz Stadium in front of 85,000 fans, so we cannot afford to be less than our best because we know it’s going to take an 80-minute effort, so we cannot switch off.”
Kolisi was taken aback by the support for the team on the Outgoing Tour thus far and said they owe it to their supporters to put up a good performance as they look to secure their second victory in the three-match tour.
Bok captain Kolisi and assistant coach Stick wary of desperate England
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick say England will be desperate and highly motivated to turn their season around after four defeats in a row.
As a result, Kolisi and Stick are anticipating an epic 80-minute battle against England during their Outgoing Tour match at Twickenham on Saturday (7.40pm SA time).
Kolisi added what could make England even more dangerous is the prospect of going into what will be their first meeting since the Rugby World Cup semifinal, which the Springboks won 16-15 in Paris last year.
“They will be dangerous because we know how it feels to lose a few games in a row and what it took to turn things up again,” said Kolisi.
“We lost a few on the trot in Australia before and such a situation can definitely pull a team together. They are also playing at home and will have their home crowd behind them, so we they’ll be geared up for the challenge.”
Asked to talk about their own game, Kolisi said they want to improve their record at Twickenham.
“We want to rectify our record here as a team [the Boks have lost three of their last four matches at the iconic stadium], and though we won last week (against Scotland), we have high standards, and it’s important for us to return to those standards as a group.”
Stick echoed the Bok skipper’s sentiments saying England cannot be taken lightly.
“Losing two matches right at the end of the game doesn’t make them a bad team. In the World Cup semifinal many people didn’t give them a chance against us, and they caught people by surprise with the way they played in that match.
“When we say they are desperate, it certainly isn’t negative, we mean they will have more motivation. They’ve named a quality team and they have a strong kicking game, so if we are not at our best, they can beat us.
“They’re playing at the Allianz Stadium in front of 85,000 fans, so we cannot afford to be less than our best because we know it’s going to take an 80-minute effort, so we cannot switch off.”
Kolisi was taken aback by the support for the team on the Outgoing Tour thus far and said they owe it to their supporters to put up a good performance as they look to secure their second victory in the three-match tour.
Boks’ DNA should continue to course through their attack: Brown
“The support for the team has definitely been growing,” said Kolisi.
“Wherever we go there are Springbok supporters and some of them have travelled around the world to see us. The only way to thank them is by our performances on the field, so we always want to go out there and give our best.
“We also have immense support at home with people watching matches on television and at malls. Our people keep us accountable and give us hope because it gives us something greater to play for than the team.”
With prop Wilco Louw set to become the 50th player to run out in the green and gold jersey this season on Saturday, Kolisi praised Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus for staying true to the plan which he set out in 2018 and said it would stand the team in good stead going forward.
“When Rassie took over (the job) in 2018, he said his plan was based around three elements — winning, transforming the team, and building squad depth,” said Kolisi.
“To see Wilco become the 50th player to take the field for the team this year while Rassie has been rotating the squad and we’ve been able to win most of matches is something to be proud of, and ensures that looking forward, if there are injuries we have a wealth of players who can step in at any time.”
READ MORE
England will be desperate, warns Bok captain Siya Kolisi ahead of Twickenham showdown
Dozen changes in Boks’ Twickenham XV
Springboks have another point to prove
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos