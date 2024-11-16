Champions qualities help Boks overcome England in Twickenham

They were blunder Boks for much of the second half but their champion qualities in defence helped the Rugby World Cup holders keep England at bay at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks prevailed 29-20 to remain unbeaten on their Autumn Nations Series tour of the United Kingdom.

It was a match of crunching collisions and many errors but the Boks got the job done by holding their defensive lines when it mattered and cutting England when they came from deep.

The Boks were prone to error with their discipline leaving a lot to be desired in the second half. It meant by the 25th minute of the second half 60 percent of the post halftime action had been in the Bok half.

Mind you, England with the game in the balance, fluffed their lines. In the last 10 minutes with the Springboks a player light after Gerhard Steenekamp was ordered to the bin, England failed to seize the initiative.

The hosts found ways of drawing blanks, particularly at the ruck where Malcolm Marx thwarted them.