Champions qualities help Boks overcome England in Twickenham
They were blunder Boks for much of the second half but their champion qualities in defence helped the Rugby World Cup holders keep England at bay at Twickenham on Saturday.
The Springboks prevailed 29-20 to remain unbeaten on their Autumn Nations Series tour of the United Kingdom.
It was a match of crunching collisions and many errors but the Boks got the job done by holding their defensive lines when it mattered and cutting England when they came from deep.
The Boks were prone to error with their discipline leaving a lot to be desired in the second half. It meant by the 25th minute of the second half 60 percent of the post halftime action had been in the Bok half.
Mind you, England with the game in the balance, fluffed their lines. In the last 10 minutes with the Springboks a player light after Gerhard Steenekamp was ordered to the bin, England failed to seize the initiative.
The hosts found ways of drawing blanks, particularly at the ruck where Malcolm Marx thwarted them.
The Boks were severely disrupted at the ruck, their maul defence came up short, their line-outs were again ropey while their scrum lost its grunt in the second half.
The Boks however were lethal from deep with Cheslin Kolbe providing real cutting edge in a man of the match performance. He jumped, stepped and sprinted with real zeal.
Up front Eben Etzebeth came up smelling like roses, while Jasper Wiese who had left his mark in the UK as a rampaging No8 from the back of the Leicester scrum, charged with intent in the first half.
England however posed awkward questions from the start. Like he did last week Marcus Smith ignited England by shaping to drop but swiftly darted left as he sought a mismatch with Ox Nche. He breezed past the prop and two passes later England were in.
Fullback Freddie Steward gave them aerial elasticity under the high ball. Steward may be imperious in the air but his man-on-man marking is less assured.
When he was required to turn to arrest the advance of try-bound Grant Williams he did so with all the agility of the QE2. His try was electrifying but Williams' performance behind the pack lacked finesse.
A Manie Libbok cross kick found Kolbe who evaded his cross-covering marker. Libbok converted and the Boks appeared to be heading for the pound seats.
However, an Aphelele Fassi neck roll helped hand England favourable field position and it was from there lock George Martin made headway before Sam Underhill timed his run for the tryline to perfection.
Underhill is a highly effective backrower, not just on the deck but he creates chaos in the collisions. England's best operator upfront however was No8 Ben Earl.
More often than not he would burst past the first Bok defender handing his side momentum. It was Earl however who was bounced off by Damian de Allende in setting up Kolbe's second try.
At the back Smith kept the Boks on their toes. His cross kicks, sudden bursts of speed and direction changes had the Boks on high alert.
However, England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet was as predictable as his selection. He applied the boot generously but in Etzebeth he found a tower that was hard to clear.
It was from the first charge down that Smith cleaned up well but his clearance found the outstretched arms of Pieter-Steph du Toit who found the ball spinning favourably inside the ingoal area.
Du Toit charged for the bouncing ball unchallenged and made it count near the touchline.
The Boks lost Nche to a bad cut to the right knee in the 33rd minute and with it their authority in the scrum.
Smith converted his second penalty in the 52nd minute to hand his side the lead but Handre Pollard restored the lead before Kolbe scored his second.
The Springboks now head west where they will cross the Severn Bridge en route to Cardiff where they will meet Wales next Saturday.
Scorers
England (17) 20 - Tries: Ollie Sleightholme, Sam Underhill. Conversions: Marcus Smith (2). Penalties: Smith (2).
South Africa (19) 29 - Tries: Grant Williams, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe (2). Conversions: Manie Libbok 2, Handre Pollard. Penalty: Pollard.