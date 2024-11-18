England will be better for their pain, says coach Borthwick after Boks loss

England coach Steve Borthwick said yet another painful defeat, this time 29-20 to the Springboks on Saturday to continue their miserable Autumn series, will help his team in the long run as they continue their development.

Yet again England played well in parts and, for sixth successive game against Tier One opposition, they led late on, only to lose.

Admittedly on Saturday that 22-19 lead after 52 minutes was a brief flicker as Marcus Smith's penalty was their only score in the final 53 minutes after an all-action first half had South Africa 19-17 ahead at at Twickenham. A second try for the brilliant Cheslin Kolbe just after the hour put the nail in the coffin.

“I think this adversity will be good for the team. These are challenging days, the development days for us, it's painful,” Borthwick said after England lost three in a row at home for the first time since 2006 to leave their 2024 record as a paltry four wins from 11 games.