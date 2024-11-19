Hendrikses the halfbacks for Boks against Wales
Cameron Hanekom set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named on the bench
Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse, the 36th set of brothers to play for the Springboks, will be the halfbacks for the team's last Test of the year against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.
Scrumhalf Jaden and flyhalf Jordan are the first set of brothers to appear together since Dan and Robert du Preez featured against Wales in Washington DC at the start of the 2018 season.
The last time a set of brothers were included in the starting team was in the Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in 2015, when front-rowers Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis ran out in tandem in Newcastle.
Loose forward Cameron Hanekom is set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named among the substitutes in a match-23 that shows seven changes to the team that beat England 29-20 in London on Saturday. He will become the 51st player to be used by the Boks this year.
It's the last week of Test rugby in 2024 - the #Springboks have arrived in Cardiff, ready for a big one 🏴#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/kr2vHAtv2r— Springboks (@Springboks) November 17, 2024
The Hendrikses’ inclusion are the only changes in the backline, while there are five in the starting pack. Johan Grobbelaar starts at hooker, while Thomas du Toit returns at tighthead prop, with Ox Nché retaining the No 1 jumper.
Nché, who left the field with a gash to his right knee in the 33rd minute of last week's Test, has made a speedy recovery.
Jordan Hendrikse, Hanekom and Grobbelaar's inclusion means the entire 33-man squad are set to earn game time on tour.
Fit-again Jean Kleyn, who last appeared in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, and Franco Mostert form a new lock pairing, while the only change in the pack is at flanker, where Elrigh Louw replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is nursing a shoulder niggle.
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Rassie Erasmus names his final Springbok team of the year, to take on Wales in the #AutumnNationsSeries on Saturday 🇿🇦🚨 pic.twitter.com/iXJOsiVjhD— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 19, 2024
“This is our last match of the season, and we are determined to finish the year on a positive note,” Boks coach Rassie Erasmus said.
“We selected a squad that shows a good mix of experience and youth, which is crucial as we look to maintain some consistency in selection while giving guys like Jordan and Cameron, who have been exceptional at training on tour, a chance to show us what they can do.
“Jordan played against Wales in June and we are excited to see how he dictates play with Jaden alongside him. We are also delighted Cameron is getting a chance to play after showing his class at training throughout the tour and for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.
“Cameron also offers us a few options at loose forward as he can play No 6, No 7 and No 8, and that will be valuable with two locks on the bench.”
Erasmus opted for six forwards and two backs on the bench, with the same replacement front row of Malcolm Marx (hooker), Gerhard Steenekamp, and Vincent Koch (both props). Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, who started in the engine room on Saturday, are rotated to the bench.
The two backline players among the replacements are the double Rugby World Cup-winning duo of Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) and Handré Pollard (flyhalf).
Erasmus, whose squad includes 17 World Cup winners, was also delighted to have Kleyn back in the mix.
“Jean is an experienced player who has played in two World Cups, one for the Springboks and one for Ireland, and he has been in good form for Munster, so it’s good to have him back in the team alongside Franco who he knows very well.
“Both of them only recently returned from injury and will play pivotal roles in the line-outs and set pieces, and we have no doubt Eben and RG will make a big impact off the bench with their high work rate and physicality about the park.”
Springbok team to play Wales
Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn; Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom; Cobus Reinach, Handré Pollard.