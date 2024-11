Wales on their worst run ever but no complacency for Boks

The assistant coach said Ox Nché is back in training and is available for selection for Saturday's Test at the Principality Stadium.

“Ox got a cut above his knee but he recovered well. He went to the gym this morning [Monday] and he, like any other player, is available for selection,” Davids revealed.

The Boks are hoping to give hooker Johan Grobbelaar, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and the uncapped No 8 Cameron Hanekom game time on Saturday.

If he cracks the nod Hanekom will be the 51st player to see game time for the Boks this year.

“Johan has obviously been with us longer than Cameron, and unfortunately he plays in one of those positions where there are established players in Malcolm [Marx] and Bongi [Mbonambi], but I’m sure if he were to get an opportunity he’ll want to use it,” Davids explained.

“Cameron is a great athlete, a good learner, and he covers all the positions in the loose trio, so he is a talented player who has a lot to offer.”