Wales on their worst run ever but no complacency for Boks

Wales may be on their worst run in their history but the Springboks have given the assurance they will not be complacent when the teams meet in Cardiff on Saturday.

“We always want to select our best team whenever we make changes, especially when we bring in younger talent to ensure that we surround them with good experience and leadership,” said forwards coach Deon Davids on the eve of the team announcement.

Wales have lost 11 Tests in a row and were walloped by the Wallabies on Sunday but Davids isn't taking any chances.

“We know they don’t go away and we have to bring our A-game.