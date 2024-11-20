“He has a big boot and is a more physical flyhalf. There is a guy called Siya Masuku who hasn’t even got a look in yet. Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] is back home and Damian [Willemse] is back home.
Rassie backs Hendrikse brothers for final Test of the year against Wales
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
They deserve their chance, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus insists, on the inclusion of Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse in the team to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
The brothers, who will become the 36th set to play for the team, will form the halfback combination as the Boks seek to complete their first blemish-free end-of-year tour since 2013.
Since winning last year's Rugby World Cup, Erasmus has shuffled his players and will have used 51 players should loose forward Cameron Hanekom make it onto the field at the Principality Stadium.
With the match-day 23 subject to constant change, Bok accuracy and at times output have fluctuated, but they have by and large maintained their winning touch. Despite the changes, the Boks' victories in Edinburgh and London have left them on the cusp of another notable achievement under Erasmus.
“We have been chopping and changing and testing combinations,” the coach acknowledged. “We could’ve played Cobus [Reinach] and then there are guys such as Herschel Jantjies and Morne [van den Berg] at home, but fortunately it worked out for the two brothers.
“They deserve a chance together. Jordan only had one chance and Jaden is settled,” said the coach.
Scrumhalf Jaden has been part of the national team since 2021, while Jordan got his first taste in the Boks' opening Test of the year against Wales in London.
“He is a guy that brings something different,” said Erasmus about flyhalf Jordan.
“He has a big boot and is a more physical flyhalf. There is a guy called Siya Masuku who hasn’t even got a look in yet. Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] is back home and Damian [Willemse] is back home.
“It’s nice that he has come through our ranks. Maybe he hasn’t got the fine skills as Manie [Libbok] has, but he can kick the ball a mile and he stands his ground in his channel. He is not afraid to take it on.
“There are few guys who are up there with Manie when it comes to handling skills, but let’s see, maybe he surprises us.”
The flyhalf will have big boots to fill and though he didn't entirely convince on debut, he now has the opportunity to start gnawing away at the pivot pecking order.
Injury kept Jaden on the sidelines at the start of the season. He has played in only four of the Boks' 12 Tests this season. The first two were off the bench before he started in Mbombela and Edinburgh.
The Boks were severely disrupted by Scotland contesting and counter-rucking and he did not deliver his most polished performance behind the Bok pack. He can, however, see out his Bok season on a high.
