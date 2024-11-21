Erasmus and Gatland make peace ahead of Wales-Boks showdown

Wales coach Warren Gatland and his Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus have not had the most convivial of relationships, but the hatchet looks to have been buried as the two countries ready to meet in Cardiff on Saturday.

Erasmus’ antics when Gatland led the British & Irish Lions on their tour to South Africa amid Covid-19 in 2021 got under the skin of the New Zealand-born coach, who has not hesitated over the years since to voice his distaste.

Only last year, in a podcast with former players, Gatland said South Africa had foregone the spirit of the game with a win-at-all-costs mentality and before that he had appealed to authorities to rein in Erasmus's social media posts highlighting officiating inconsistencies.