Boks savour sweet November
Many boxes ticked as they return unbeaten from their tour of the UK
It was a sweet November for the Springboks who completed their unbeaten run in the UK with a resounding 45-12 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
Against an inexperienced Wales team victory was largely expected for the Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship holders who added the Prince William Cup to their bulging trophy cabinet.
The win in Cardiff handed the Boks an 11th win in 13 Test matches this year. Their only blemishes came against Ireland in Durban when they were denied by two stunning late drop goals and Argentina in Santiago when they fielded a less experienced team. That they achieved an 84 win percentage in 2024 is all the more remarkable when you consider they used 52 players.
Head coach Rassie Erasmus said the players’ patience with all the squad rotations throughout the season was admirable. “It was nice for the team to have achieved all of that,” said Erasmus.
“I was worried at first about how the players will take the swapping, but we were honest with them at the beginning of the season, and they all bought into the plan, which is admirable.
“We are satisfied with the scoreboard, and the year in general,” said Erasmus. “And one must applaud the players for their effort, especially since we made so many changes.
“It’s rewarding that we were able to finish the year using 50 players. We lost rhythm at times, but the way Siya (Kolisi) and the other leaders kept the group together was special.”
“We also got a new attack and defence coach in this year (Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery) and the way they slotted in and assisted the team was fantastic.”
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said credit is owed to Erasmus for the team’s success this season and over the last few years.
Kolisi, who played in his 92nd Test in Cardiff, said the way Erasmus took the pressure off him as the captain was instrumental in the team’s success.
“We are so lucky with the kind of leadership we have in this group, and the way coach Rassie set up the group and took the pressure away from me with everyone having their own pressure points really helps,” said Kolisi.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved, and to be honest, the younger me would have never thought I would be here, and that’s why it’s all so special.
