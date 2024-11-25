Gatland wants to stay with Wales despite heavy Springbok defeat

Warren Gatland said he wanted to remain Wales coach despite a disastrous year in which his side have lost all 11 tests they have played, but admitted his future was uncertain in the wake of Saturday’s 45-12 loss to South Africa in Cardiff.

Wales are the second tier one nation ever, after Italy four years ago, to lose all their tests in a single calendar year in the professional era, and have now extended their record winless run to 12 games.

Gatland said he would not resign though and believes there is hope heading into the 2025 Six Nations that starts in late January.

“We’ll just wait and see what happens in the next couple of days,” Gatland told reporters when quizzed about his future. “The last couple of weeks have been challenging and you’re only human. The negativity affects you.