Boks’ Ox launches ‘Salads don’t win scrums’ Christmas jumper

26 November 2024 - 11:49
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Ox Nché sports the jumper he has launched featuring his tongue-in-cheek slogan 'Salads don't win scrums'.
Image: URC

He declared his love of cake and we know the dim view he has of salads.

Now Ox Nché, who boasts a near cult-like following, has launched a special Christmas jumper boldly declaring: “Salads don't win scrums.”

The popular Springbok prop, an enthusiastic consumer of calories, has made it clear that bulk, a key ingredient to a successful scrum, is amassed over time and salads do little to aid that cause.

Through his brand, The Ox Kraal, Nché has teamed up with the United Rugby Championship (URC) who will sell his jumpers through their website. The jumper will feature the player's now famous slogan.

The URC said all proceeds will go to “important causes in South Africa including providing school shoes and school bags for children as they prepare for the 2025 school year”.

Nché, who has given many a tighthead prop a schooling this year, provided guidance to undecided gift buyers this festive season.

“If you don’t know what to get your loved ones this festive season, please go grab yourself a ‘Salads Don’t Win Scrums’ Christmas jumper. All proceeds will go towards supporting a great cause,” he said.

Nché, who was absent from the nominees for the World Player of the Year award, was one of the most consistent Bok performers this season. He played in 11 of the Springboks' 13 Tests this season but was rested for the clashes against Portugal and the last Test of the year against Wales.

His name, however, did find its way onto the team list for the World XV of the year announced in Monaco on Sunday.

