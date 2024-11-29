Rugby

URC back in action with coastal derby between Sharks and Stormers and Irish challenge

29 November 2024 - 16:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers going through his paces during a training session. File photo.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stormers coach John Dobson has called up Springbok pivot Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to make his first appearance of the season against the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) coastal clash at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (5pm). 

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has recovered from a knee injury he picked on national duty and will be partnered at halfback by the experienced scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies with Stefan Ungerer and Manie Libbok as cover on the bench. 

Loosehead prop Ali Vermaak also returns from injury and will line up alongside Joseph Dweba and Neethling Fouche in the front row for the Stormers. 

Marcel Theunissen will start at the back of the scrum, with Dave Ewers and Ben-Jason Dixon on either side of him, while JD Schickerling and Ruben van Heerden continue their second-row combination. 

Dobson said they made good use of the international break.

“After working together as a group for the last few weeks, we are aiming to rise to the challenge we will face in Durban on Saturday. These South African derbies are always big occasions and this is a great opportunity for us to show what we are all about,” said Dobson. 

Elsewhere on Saturday night, at Thomond Park in Ireland, Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said they must be at their best to prevail against Munster. 

Van Rooyen has gone with a new-look lock and centre combination which sees Ruben Schoeman partner with Ruan Delport, while Marius Louw leads the side alongside the explosive Henco van Wyk in the midfield. 

Despite recent disruptions in the opposition’s management team, Van Rooyen believes the former URC champions remain a quality outfit. 

“We know that Munster are a quality team and are exceptional, especially in Limerick. They have shown most recently against the All Blacks XV what kind of quality they have,” he said. 

“The change in their management set-up I am sure will galvanise and bring their team together as they are a very proud, traditional European team. We know that it’s going to be really tough — it’s probably going to be the toughest game of the year for us so far. 

“We need to be more clinical and disciplined in what we want to do and how we want to do it. That being said, there’s real excitement about the game after the two weeks of preparation we’ve had, so we are looking forward to it,” he added.

In the other match involving a South African team, Marcel Coetzee will lead the Bulls, who boast a number of returning Springbok players when they travel to Connacht on Saturday night. 

“Playing away will always be difficult, wherever you play will always be difficult and this is an even more difficult place because of the conditions. Wind is a big factor here because of the way the stadium is situated and that influences the game strategy,” said Bulls coach Jake White. 

“I am expecting a really tough game, and what I really want is to see the things we have put into place over the last three weeks, which is a little bit of extra resilience on our try line, which we will need for this game. 

“I am glad to have Willie [Le Roux] back with us this week because one thing he can do is control the game from the back as well, so he will be massive for us tomorrow — because the wind at this ground can influence your game, unlike the stadiums we have back at home, which are closed off.  

“This is probably the one ground where you've got to win the toss. It is a bit like cricket in the sense that at this ground, playing with the factors in your favour counts.” 

Stormers XV: 15. Warrick Gelant, 14. Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13. Ruhan Nel, 12. Dan du Plessis (c), 11. Leolin Zas, 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9. Herschel Jantjies, 8. Marcel Theunissen, 7. Ben-Jason Dixon, 6. Dave Ewers, 5. Ruben van Heerden, 4. JD Schickerling, 3. Neethling Fouche, 2. Joseph Dweba, 1. Ali Vermaak. 

Replacements: 16. Andre-Hugo Venter, 17. Brok Harris, 18. Sazi Sandi, 19. Adre Smith, 20. Keke Morabe, 21. Louw Nel, 22. Stefan Ungerer, 23. Manie Libbok. 

Emirates Lions XV: 1. Juan Schoeman, 2. PJ Botha, 3. Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 4. Ruben Schoeman, 5. Ruan Delport, 6. Jarod Cairns, 7. WJ Steenkamp, 8. Francke Horn, 9. Morne van den Berg, 10. Kade Wolhuter, 11. Edwill van der Merwe, 12. Marius Louw (c), 13. Henco van Wyk, 14. Richard Kriel, 15. Quan Horn 

Replacements: 16. Franco Marais, 17. Morgan Naude, 18. Conraad van Vuuren, 19. Reinhard Nothnagel, 20. JC Pretorius, 21. Sanele Nohamba, 22. Tapiwa Mafura, 23. Erich Cronje 

Bulls XV: 1. Alulutho Tshakweni, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Francois Klopper, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcel Coetzee (c), 7. Cobus Wiese, 8. Celimpilo ka Gumede, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Johan Goosen, 11. Sebastian de Klerk, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. David Kriel, 14. Canan Moodie, 15. Willie le Roux 

Replacements: 16. Johan Grobbelaar, 17. Gerhard Steenekamp, 18. Mornay Smith, 19. Jannes Kirsten, 20. Cameron Hanekom, 21. Keagan Johannes, 22. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 23. Stedman Gans 

