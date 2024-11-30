Sharks beat Stormers in URC meeting in Durban

As the Sharks closed in on this United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over the Stormers, chants of olé olé olé broke out at Kings Park Stadium in this match that ended in the most dramatic fashion.

Going into the last quarter of the match, the Sharks comfortably led 21-8 and looked to be cruising but the Stormers produced a late turnaround to force a nail-biting finish.

There was late drama as Manie Libbok scored a try behind the poles after the hooter but it was disallowed for a knock-on as the Sharks held on for a hard fought 21-15 win.

The stadium erupted when the knock-on decision was confirmed and no one can blame the excited Durban crowd because they have not witnessed a win over the Stormers in their own backyard in almost four years.

This win is not only crucial for the Bulls to finally get one over their rivals but it has moved them to fourth spot on the table to boost their chances of fighting for a play-off spot.

For the Stormers, it is back to the proverbial drawing board and coach John Dobson and his men have a mountain to climb to revive their campaign as they remain at the bottom half of the table.

Though the Sharks dominated for most parts of the game, the Stormers were their own worst enemies as they put the ball down from good positions where they could have scored tries to put pressure on the Sharks on two occasions.