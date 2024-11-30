Sharks beat Stormers in URC meeting in Durban
As the Sharks closed in on this United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over the Stormers, chants of olé olé olé broke out at Kings Park Stadium in this match that ended in the most dramatic fashion.
Going into the last quarter of the match, the Sharks comfortably led 21-8 and looked to be cruising but the Stormers produced a late turnaround to force a nail-biting finish.
There was late drama as Manie Libbok scored a try behind the poles after the hooter but it was disallowed for a knock-on as the Sharks held on for a hard fought 21-15 win.
The stadium erupted when the knock-on decision was confirmed and no one can blame the excited Durban crowd because they have not witnessed a win over the Stormers in their own backyard in almost four years.
This win is not only crucial for the Bulls to finally get one over their rivals but it has moved them to fourth spot on the table to boost their chances of fighting for a play-off spot.
For the Stormers, it is back to the proverbial drawing board and coach John Dobson and his men have a mountain to climb to revive their campaign as they remain at the bottom half of the table.
Though the Sharks dominated for most parts of the game, the Stormers were their own worst enemies as they put the ball down from good positions where they could have scored tries to put pressure on the Sharks on two occasions.
Gelant x Zas— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 30, 2024
The DHL Stormers backline in full flow 🤩🌩️
📺 Stream #VURC on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/YEagdbONWp
Dobson started with his best possible squad as they looked to continue their dominance in this fixture but they were no match to the Sharks who had seven Springbok regulars from the first whistle.
Focus was on emerging Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who impressed during the mid-years Tests before he was injured, but he lasted for 30 minutes as a precaution for a head injury to be replaced by Libbok.
Dobson had the likes of key players like Warrick Gelant, Ruhan Nel, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Herschel Jantjies, Joseph Dweba, JD Schickerling, Ben-Jason Dixon and Marcel Theunissen.
But his team could have been different had Bok veterans Damian Willemse, Frans Malherbe, Steven Kitshoff, Salmaan Moerat and Evan Roos not been out with their respective injuries.
On the other hand, Sharks coach John Plumtree was boosted by the availability of Bok stars like Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Hendrikse, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, man-of-the-match Aphelele Fassi, Jason Jenkins.
He still had firepower on the bench with the likes of Trevor Nyakane, Grant Williams and Jordan Hendrikse while Eben Etzebeth was rested and Bongi Mbonambi had a family bereavement.
The Sharks dominated territory as they spent most of the time in the Stormers half and their persistence was rewarded just after the ten minutes when Fassi saw a gap to release Ethan Hooker.
The opening try injected more life into the home side and they moved into a higher gear a few minutes later when Springbok teammates Jaden Hendrikse put through Siya Kolisi to power through to put the ball down behind the poles.
With the Sharks dominant, it was going to take something good for the Stormers to get on the scoresheet and Feinberg-Mngomezulu responded with a drop goal after 25 minutes.
The visitors were the first to score in the second half when Leolin Zas crossed over the line and Libbok's conversion could not find the middle of the poles.
The Stormers continued to buckle under pressure and it was Hershel Jantjies’ mistake that led to Sharks’ third try of the afternoon as he failed to handle a regulation catch and they were duly punished by Andre Esterhuizen.
Then, drama ensued with the Stormers getting a penalty try and Libbok shortly scoring try but it was disallowed and the Sharks survived a late, late scare to finally beat their rivals in Durban.
Scorers
Sharks: Tries: Ethan Hooker, Siya Kolisi, Andre Esterhuizen , Conversions: Siya Masuku (2), Jordan Hendrikse (1)
Stormers: Tries: Leolin Zas, Penalty Try, Drop Goal: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu