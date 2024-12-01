Snyman said the defensive effort was also disappointing with a number of one-on-one tackles that were ineffective and resulted in tries for their opponents.
“We had a poor weekend in those three areas, but all of that can be improved on,” he said.
“We are a squad that don’t mind to put our heads down and work hard, so that is something we will improve on, I have no doubt about that.”
The Blitzbok coach was upbeat about next weekend’s tournament in Cape Town, where South Africa will contest Pool C against Argentina and Ireland, and said they will be doing their utmost to make the home crowd happy with solid performances.
“There were a number of players who excelled playing in the A-side and will have a case to make for selection,” he said.
“We will do the medicals tomorrow and see who will not be available for Cape Town, but for now, I remain confident in our group. Someone like Donovan Don really showed his abilities and that was exciting to see.”
Snyman said they will invite some extra players to train with the team this week to make sure it is a ‘very competitive’ environment. He will name his squad on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the pools for Cape Town have been confirmed. In a change to the Dubai format, the four winners of the pools will contest the semifinals on Sunday, making each pool game a must-win.
HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools:
A: Fiji, Great Britain, Uruguay
B: Spain, Australia, Kenya
C: South Africa, Argentina, Ireland
D: New Zealand, France, US
-SA Rugby
Blitzboks lament poor ball control in Dubai
