A week later, the Lions have a pressing engagement against the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship. That could be a consequential cash for both teams, especially the hosts if the result goes against them.
Apart from the players sent home as part of squad rotation, the Lions still have flank Ruan Venter, hooker Morne Brandon and loose forward Siba Qoma absent through injury, while Wolhuter is also on that list by virtue of the knock he received to the head in their defeat to Munster last weekend.
Their most immediate challenge, however, is on Saturday when they square up to the Ospreys. Utility back Tapiwa Mafura believes if they can reduce the errors that saw them fall short against Munster, they can claim another win in Wales.
“A massive opportunity to rectify the errors we made. We lacked composure and execution. We need better organisation and communicate. We are not worrying or panicky about this,” he said.
Lions on high alert for tough Ospreys
Scrum coach Redelinghuys predicts physical encounter against Welsh side
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)
The Lions' recent record against the Ospreys has left scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys on high alert.
The teams clash in the Challenge Cup in Swansea on Saturday and though the Lions have plucked the Ospreys' feathers there, more recent skirmishes have seen them depart the scene with their tails between their legs.
“We have lots of experience against Welsh sides and unfortunately against the Ospreys not favourable experiences,” said Redelinghuys.
Though the Ospreys will go into the game short of form, having won just one game from their last five, their last six matches have yielded wins over Edinburgh and the Stormers.
They are particularly feisty at home and the Lions expect a talon-and-claw rip-fest on Sunday.
“We are expecting a physical game. We experience the Ospreys as quite a tough team,” said the scrum guru.
Apart from getting the better of pesky opposition, the Lions are desperate to stamp their authority further afield.
“Playing in European conditions is an area we need to grow. For us, it is still a work-on to handle these conditions better,” said the former Bok prop of Sunday's challenge.
What will also provide the Lions a challenge is the way in which they rotate their squad for this clash. A dozen or so players, including in-form centre Henco van Wyk and flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, have been sent home in preparation for their clash against Pau on Saturday December 14.
Opportunity beckons for Stormers against Toulon
