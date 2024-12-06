Rugby

Saru rejects equity proposal

Seven provincial affiliates shoot down the offer from American firm ASG

06 December 2024 - 12:38
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Saru president Mark Alexander has promised his organisation will work transparently and inclusively in securing an equity partnership. File photo.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) on Friday rejected a proposal to accept a potential private equity investment in the sport’s commercial rights.

The proposal failed to reach the 75% majority required for such a transaction to be approved. Seven of the 13 member unions with voting rights opposed the proposal.

However, the Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) — which was identified by the members as the preferred bidder in December 2023 — has an exclusivity period until the end of 2024 to make a revised offer, should it want to.

The input and perspectives shared by our members have been invaluable and we respect those perspectives,” said Saru president Mark Alexander.

Our goal remains to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for South African Rugby, ensuring we continue to grow and succeed on the national and international stages.

