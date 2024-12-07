Sharks win their Champions Cup against Chiefs clash despite ill discipline

In a pool invested with former winners the Sharks will be thankful they won their opening Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs in Durban with a bonus point.

They prevailed 39-21, largely on the back of a slick first half but they will have much to lament about their ill-discipline in the second.

Poor discipline was a feature of the clash with the Chiefs losing Greg Fisilau and Will Rigg to the bin inside the opening 31 minutes.

The Chiefs got onto the board first with a well worked try set up through the grind of their forwards. Dan Frost forced his way over in the 13th minute but the Sharks' riposte came with some swagger.

It was in fact, the Sharks' ability to take lumps out of the visitors' defence from deep that proved a feature of the first half. Slick passing and timeous support running saw backs and forwards probing holes in the Chiefs' defence as the hosts scored four unanswered tries between the 20th and the 26th minutes.