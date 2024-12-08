Blitzboks crowned champs of Cape Town for first time since 2015

The Springbok Sevens team won the HSBC Sevens Cape Town for the first time in nine years when they defeated France 26-14 in a pulsating final at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday evening.

It was the perfect ending to a tournament played in excellent conditions in front of an appreciative crowd of more than 75,000 over two days in the Mother City, where the Blitzboks won all four of their games.

The last time South Africa won their home tournament at Cape Town Stadium was in 2015, against Argentina in the final. They were runners up in 2016 (against England) and 2019 (against New Zealand).

With Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in attendance, the Blitzboks played their hearts out, scoring four tries to France’s two.

France scored in the first minute, but South Africa hit back a few minutes later when Donavan Don raced through on a perfect angle from an attacking line-out to make it 7-7.