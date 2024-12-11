Rugby

Ambitious Australia release plan to be No 1 rugby nation by 2029

Aim is to use Lions tour and men’s and women’s World Cups in 2027 and 2029 as a springboard

11 December 2024 - 09:49 By Nick Mulvenney in Sydney
Nick Frost of Australia goes past Sam Prendergast of Ireland in their Autumn Nations Series Test at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on November 30.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Rugby Australia released an ambitious strategy document on Tuesday with the bold aim of becoming the top rugby nation in the world over the next five years.

“From Green To Gold” aims to use the hosting of the British and Irish Lions tour next year as well as men's and women's World Cups in 2027 and 2029 as a springboard to elevate the struggling code to new heights.

The paper was released little more than a year after the Wallabies crashed out of the World Cup in the pool stage for the first time and a boardroom revolt saw the exit of chair Hamish McLennan.

“You have to give the public and all of our stakeholders ... some very lofty ambitions otherwise what are we aiming for?” Dan Herbert, who replaced McLennan as chair at the end of last year, said.

“We're aiming for excellence. High performance in particular is about excellence of winning.

“We want to get back to winning ways and we know we've done a lot of initial work to create the platform to succeed. Provided the game remains united, I think we can deliver.”

The “From Green to Gold” strategy has three pillars -performance excellence, participation growth and promotion effectiveness.

The ambition of the document is evident in the goal of winning the annual Bledisloe Cup series against New Zealand every other year — something the Wallabies have singularly failed to do even once in the last 23 years.

It also calls for Australian teams to capture two Super Rugby titles over the next five years, bringing to an end a decade-long drought since the New South Wales Waratahs were champions in 2014.

