Ambitious Australia release plan to be No 1 rugby nation by 2029

Rugby Australia released an ambitious strategy document on Tuesday with the bold aim of becoming the top rugby nation in the world over the next five years.

“From Green To Gold” aims to use the hosting of the British and Irish Lions tour next year as well as men's and women's World Cups in 2027 and 2029 as a springboard to elevate the struggling code to new heights.

The paper was released little more than a year after the Wallabies crashed out of the World Cup in the pool stage for the first time and a boardroom revolt saw the exit of chair Hamish McLennan.

“You have to give the public and all of our stakeholders ... some very lofty ambitions otherwise what are we aiming for?” Dan Herbert, who replaced McLennan as chair at the end of last year, said.

“We're aiming for excellence. High performance in particular is about excellence of winning.