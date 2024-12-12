Back at the den
The Lions made clear their intentions in the Challenge Cup with the watered down team they sent into battle last weekend against the Ospreys in Wales.
After three-straight defeats they will, however, have to play themselves back into a winning habit when they host Section Paloise (Pau) at Ellis Park.
The match could to a large degree dictate how much confidence they take into next weekend's United Rugby Championship derby against the Stormers in Cape Town.
This match is a homecoming for the Lions who have not played at Ellis Park since October 5.
Saracens could pounce
An away win for Saracens in Paris over Stade Francais on Sunday could complicate the Bulls' quest for pool 3 supremacy in the Champions Cup.
Having been comprehensively beaten by Saracens last week the Bulls can reset their campaign at home to Northampton Saints on Saturday, but Saracens could take a big stride to pool honours should they secure a precious away win against the capricious Parisians.
The pool is expected to be tightly contested with Munster also likely to have their say in the eventual outcome.
What to look out for in Champions Cup
Lions have homecoming when they clash with Section Paloise in Challenge Cup
Image: David Rogers (Getty Images)
If not rested, Juarno Augustus could be a devastating force for Northampton Saints against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Augustus was a double try scorer in the Saints' convincing 38-8 win over Castres last weekend and he will be relishing the opportunity to run at the Bulls' defence on a dry, hard surface.
The former Stormer's blockbusting qualities includes being a formidable gainline basher but he is equally adept at driving ball carriers from where they came.
The Saints' march on Pretoria may well have the man nicknamed “Trokkie” in their vanguard.
Depth to the test
The Sharks would have taken note of Leicester Tigers' generosity in defence last week against Bordeaux-Begles, but they will have to confront demons of their own, not least a growing injury list.
The Sharks' squad depth will come under the microscope against the two-time champions at Welford Road.
Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden
The absence through injury in their second row of Eben Etzebeth and Gerbrandt Grobler leave gaping holes, while the back row has also suffered casualties.
Much will rest on the shoulders of No 8 Siya Kolisi, if not rested, especially given the absentees elsewhere in the pack.
Much to lament
The Stormers are lamenting absenteeism in their wins column and among their playing personnel.
This week Jurie Matthee looks the likely starter at flyhalf as the Stormers seek to make a fist of it against Harlequins at The Stoop.
The Stormers know they don't have the manpower to go the distance in the Champions Cup but director of rugby John Dobson's comments to a UK broadsheet may give their fans some hope in this clash.
“We'll put up a fight in Harlequins. We are not coming to get our tummies tickled,” vowed Dobson.
Fit-again Van Wyk in Bok pursuit
Back at the den
The Lions made clear their intentions in the Challenge Cup with the watered down team they sent into battle last weekend against the Ospreys in Wales.
After three-straight defeats they will, however, have to play themselves back into a winning habit when they host Section Paloise (Pau) at Ellis Park.
The match could to a large degree dictate how much confidence they take into next weekend's United Rugby Championship derby against the Stormers in Cape Town.
This match is a homecoming for the Lions who have not played at Ellis Park since October 5.
Saracens could pounce
An away win for Saracens in Paris over Stade Francais on Sunday could complicate the Bulls' quest for pool 3 supremacy in the Champions Cup.
Having been comprehensively beaten by Saracens last week the Bulls can reset their campaign at home to Northampton Saints on Saturday, but Saracens could take a big stride to pool honours should they secure a precious away win against the capricious Parisians.
The pool is expected to be tightly contested with Munster also likely to have their say in the eventual outcome.
MORE:
Ambitious Australia release plan to be No 1 rugby nation by 2029
Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden
Sharks, Stormers in same boat, squad depth will be tested as injuries mount
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos