Rugby

What to look out for in Champions Cup

Lions have homecoming when they clash with Section Paloise in Challenge Cup

12 December 2024 - 17:08
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Juarno Augustus of Northampton Saints on the charge against Castres at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.
Juarno Augustus of Northampton Saints on the charge against Castres at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.
Image: David Rogers (Getty Images)

If not rested, Juarno Augustus could be a devastating force for Northampton Saints against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Augustus was a double try scorer in the Saints' convincing 38-8 win over Castres last weekend and he will be relishing the opportunity to run at the Bulls' defence on a dry, hard surface.

The former Stormer's blockbusting qualities includes being a formidable gainline basher but he is equally adept at driving ball carriers from where they came.

The Saints' march on Pretoria may well have the man nicknamed “Trokkie” in their vanguard.

Depth to the test

The Sharks would have taken note of Leicester Tigers' generosity in defence last week against Bordeaux-Begles, but they will have to confront demons of their own, not least a growing injury list.

The Sharks' squad depth will come under the microscope against the two-time champions at Welford Road.

Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden

September 6 2025 will be a red-letter day on the Springboks' calendar as they set out to conquer a peak devoid of human footprint since 1994.
Sport
1 day ago

The absence through injury in their second row of Eben Etzebeth and Gerbrandt Grobler leave gaping holes, while the back row has also suffered casualties.

Much will rest on the shoulders of No 8 Siya Kolisi, if not rested, especially given the absentees elsewhere in the pack.

Much to lament

The Stormers are lamenting absenteeism in their wins column and among their playing personnel.

This week Jurie Matthee looks the likely starter at flyhalf as the Stormers seek to make a fist of it against Harlequins at The Stoop.

The Stormers know they don't have the manpower to go the distance in the Champions Cup but director of rugby John Dobson's comments to a UK broadsheet may give their fans some hope in this clash.

“We'll put up a fight in Harlequins. We are not coming to get our tummies tickled,” vowed Dobson.

Fit-again Van Wyk in Bok pursuit

Injuries have applied a handbrake to his career but Henco van Wyk's dream of representing the Springboks continues to free-wheel with unrestrained ...
Sport
4 days ago

Back at the den 

The Lions made clear their intentions in the Challenge Cup with the watered down team they sent into battle last weekend against the Ospreys in Wales.

After three-straight defeats they will, however, have to play themselves back into a winning habit when they host Section Paloise (Pau) at Ellis Park.

The match could to a large degree dictate how much confidence they take into next weekend's United Rugby Championship derby against the Stormers in Cape Town.

This match is a homecoming for the Lions who have not played at Ellis Park since October 5.

Saracens could pounce

An away win for Saracens in Paris over Stade Francais on Sunday could complicate the Bulls' quest for pool 3 supremacy in the Champions Cup.

Having been comprehensively beaten by Saracens last week the Bulls can reset their campaign at home to Northampton Saints on Saturday, but Saracens could take a big stride to pool honours should they secure a precious away win against the capricious Parisians.

The pool is expected to be tightly contested with Munster also likely to have their say in the eventual outcome.

MORE:

Ambitious Australia release plan to be No 1 rugby nation by 2029

Wallabies aim to use Lions tour andmen's and women's World Cups in 2027 and 2029 as a springboard
Sport
1 day ago

Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden

September 6 2025 will be a red-letter day on the Springboks' calendar as they set out to conquer a peak devoid of human footprint since 1994.
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks, Stormers in same boat, squad depth will be tested as injuries mount

The Sharks are perhaps the best stocked South African franchise, while the Stormers have opted for a period of consolidation
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fifa under fire for Saudi Arabia World Cup Soccer
  2. Swimming SA says controversial clause ‘erroneous’ as it survives court bid Sport
  3. POLL | Did Mamelodi Sundowns not know how good they had it under Rulani Mokwena? Soccer
  4. 'Hands off Jordaan': Mama Joy stands by Safa president amid fraud, theft charges Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains why he kept Komphela and Mweene Soccer

Latest Videos

2024 Chery Tiggo Cross
#MSWOn947 | Robert Marawa on 947 | Manqoba Mngqithi