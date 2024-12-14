Saints down Bulls in scrappy Champions Cup affair in Pretoria

Bulls started well as they spent most of the opening few minutes in the opposition 22-area but they did not use their chances after the visitors were penalised for a deliberate knock-on and blocking at the line-out.

After seven minutes, Bulls thought they struck first when Devon Williams crossed the line next to the far side corner flag after he received a pass from Papier but it was chalked off for obstruction in the build-up after referee Luc Ramos consulted with TMO.

There was another disappointment for the Bulls after 26 minutes when they thought they were over the line through Akker van der Merwe but his effort was also chalked off for obstruction.

It was the second try by the Bulls to have been ruled out because of obstruction in the first half and this meant the match went past the 30-minute mark with no points on the scoreboard.

Just after the half hour mark, there were two quick tries starting with the opening effort by George Hendy but it was shortly cancelled by Marcel Coetzee who powered home under the posts as the match finally came alive.

Northampton, who were a man down after a yellow card to Emmanuel Iyogun, retook the lead when Juarno Augustus ran in after he got the ball from Alex Mitchell who made the initial break.

There was more drama for the Bulls after 50 minutes when they had their third try disallowed after both Moodie and Le Roux tried to ground the ball simultaneously and Ramos judged there was no separation between hand and ball.

Then there was a flurry after the break with Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman extending their lead with a penalty and try in quick succession before Cameron Hanekom replied twice to keep the Bulls in the game.

But Northampton pulled through a penalty by Craig Wright and Freeman’s second try of the afternoon to put this match beyond the Bulls who will rue not taking their early opportunities.

There is no rest for the Bulls as they turn their attention to the United Rugby Championship where they take on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries: Marcel Coetzee, Cameron Hanekom (2); Conversions: Johan Goosen (3)

Northampton: Tries: George Hendy, Juarno Augustus, Tommy Freeman (2); Conversions: Fin Smith (2); Penalties: Fin Smith (2)