Saints down Bulls in scrappy Champions Cup affair in Pretoria
Strange as it may sound, this Champions Cup clash failed to ignite despite the hot highveld conditions for the larger parts but it came alive in the closing stages with a flurry of late tries and penalties.
Spectators had to endure a scrappy contest between two teams that were sometimes casual and made a lot of mistakes in the heat that subsided as the afternoon went on to make it bearable.
The match only came to life in the second half with the Bulls trying to force their way into the game while Northampton Saints protecting their lead as they ultimately won this match 30-21 away from home.
It is still early days with only two pool stages matches having been played but Bulls Jake White will be concerned that they are stuttering out of the blocks with two losses.
White put his faith in Springboks stars like Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe, Wilco Louw, Marcell Coetzee, Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom, Embrose Papier, Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux.
But they could not influence their team against this gritty Northampton side that was at Loftus for the first time after they met in England last year where they won handsomely in front of their supporters.
Bulls started well as they spent most of the opening few minutes in the opposition 22-area but they did not use their chances after the visitors were penalised for a deliberate knock-on and blocking at the line-out.
After seven minutes, Bulls thought they struck first when Devon Williams crossed the line next to the far side corner flag after he received a pass from Papier but it was chalked off for obstruction in the build-up after referee Luc Ramos consulted with TMO.
There was another disappointment for the Bulls after 26 minutes when they thought they were over the line through Akker van der Merwe but his effort was also chalked off for obstruction.
It was the second try by the Bulls to have been ruled out because of obstruction in the first half and this meant the match went past the 30-minute mark with no points on the scoreboard.
Just after the half hour mark, there were two quick tries starting with the opening effort by George Hendy but it was shortly cancelled by Marcel Coetzee who powered home under the posts as the match finally came alive.
Northampton, who were a man down after a yellow card to Emmanuel Iyogun, retook the lead when Juarno Augustus ran in after he got the ball from Alex Mitchell who made the initial break.
There was more drama for the Bulls after 50 minutes when they had their third try disallowed after both Moodie and Le Roux tried to ground the ball simultaneously and Ramos judged there was no separation between hand and ball.
Then there was a flurry after the break with Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman extending their lead with a penalty and try in quick succession before Cameron Hanekom replied twice to keep the Bulls in the game.
But Northampton pulled through a penalty by Craig Wright and Freeman’s second try of the afternoon to put this match beyond the Bulls who will rue not taking their early opportunities.
There is no rest for the Bulls as they turn their attention to the United Rugby Championship where they take on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.
Scorers
Bulls: Tries: Marcel Coetzee, Cameron Hanekom (2); Conversions: Johan Goosen (3)
Northampton: Tries: George Hendy, Juarno Augustus, Tommy Freeman (2); Conversions: Fin Smith (2); Penalties: Fin Smith (2)