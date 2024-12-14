Tigers claw Sharks in Champions Cup battle

There were times early on in their Champions Cup clash on Saturday night where the Sharks were full of energy and effort, but ultimately the weight of their errors and the feisty nature of the Leicester Tigers overwhelmed them.

In their 56-17 defeat some of the realities of playing in the Champions Cup also became all too apparent as the much-weakened visiting team to the English Midlands were mauled in the half hour leading up to the break.

The Tigers had clawed their way to a whopping 35-10 lead by halftime and there was no clear sign as the teams disappeared into the tunnel that the Sharks would re-emerge with a plan or necessary resolve to turn things around.

In fact, when Jack van Poortvliet scored the Tigers' sixth try three minutes after the resumption the writing was on the walls all the way down Welford Road.

While the Sharks in the first half did not lack desire to take the ball up and make things happen, they often lacked cohesion, and inevitably precision. And the Tigers were ready to pounce. There were other errors that were more glaring, perhaps no more head dropping than the one that allowed Ollie Hassell-Collins to score in the 27th minute.

To be fair, by then the Tigers were well on their way to earning their stripes.